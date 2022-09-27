ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Clinton Central Paying Tribute to Gilbert

Clinton Central has announced it will be having a Tribute to George Gilbert on Friday, September 30, during and after the Bulldogs’ final home game against Carroll. All alumni of the program, including players, coaches, managers and the like, are invited to attend a pre-game Tailgate Hog Roast by Shoup’s Country Kitchens. After the game, people are invited to the Angry Donkey for some appetizers and a beverage. Text 765-404-4812 with RSVP.
MICHIGANTOWN, IN
Katherine S. Mooney

Katherine S. Mooney, 66, of Mulberry, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. Katherine was born October 28, 1955, in Lafayette, to Raymond and JoAnne (Roberts) Hammel. She married John Townsley on April 19, 1997, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2012. She married Frank Mooney on July 5, 2021, and he survives.
MULBERRY, IN
Sassy Salon Player of the Game

Carroll sophomore quarterback Luke Danner was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. Congratulations Luke.
DELPHI, IN
Boil Water Advisory Cancelled

The Frankfort Water Works has cancelled the boil water advisory Thursday for 15 customers on East Clinton Street between South Clay Street and South East Street; South Clay Street between East Walnut Street and East Clinton Street. The cause for the advisory was a water main valve.
FRANKFORT, IN
CC Youth Theatre Announces New Year

The Clinton County Youth Theatre is preparing for its 2023 season by hosting auditions for Sideways Stories from Wayside School, “a play adapted from Louis Sachar’s Wayside School novels adapted for the stage by John Olive”. Auditions are in the Lower Level Meeting Room at the Frankfort Community Public Library on Fri.-Sat., Oct. 28-29, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Audition slots are 10 minutes long and up to two students may perform together. Try-outs are open to youth ages 8-18 and audition packets are available at the FCPL Teen Desk. Performance dates for the Winter Play are set for Thurs.-Sat., January 26-28, 2023 in the Skanta Theatre.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

