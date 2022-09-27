Read full article on original website
Academy Of Science At Camp Cullom This Weekend: A Few Slots For 5th Graders Still Available
One weekend each year Camp Cullom becomes a Science Lab for Clinton County fifth graders. The “Camp Cullom Academy of Science” takes the study of Science for area fifth grade students to a whole new level. A limited number of slots for 5th grade students are still available....
Clinton Central Paying Tribute to Gilbert
Clinton Central has announced it will be having a Tribute to George Gilbert on Friday, September 30, during and after the Bulldogs’ final home game against Carroll. All alumni of the program, including players, coaches, managers and the like, are invited to attend a pre-game Tailgate Hog Roast by Shoup’s Country Kitchens. After the game, people are invited to the Angry Donkey for some appetizers and a beverage. Text 765-404-4812 with RSVP.
Katherine S. Mooney
Katherine S. Mooney, 66, of Mulberry, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. Katherine was born October 28, 1955, in Lafayette, to Raymond and JoAnne (Roberts) Hammel. She married John Townsley on April 19, 1997, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2012. She married Frank Mooney on July 5, 2021, and he survives.
Sassy Salon Player of the Game
Carroll sophomore quarterback Luke Danner was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. Congratulations Luke.
Boil Water Advisory Cancelled
The Frankfort Water Works has cancelled the boil water advisory Thursday for 15 customers on East Clinton Street between South Clay Street and South East Street; South Clay Street between East Walnut Street and East Clinton Street. The cause for the advisory was a water main valve.
CC Youth Theatre Announces New Year
The Clinton County Youth Theatre is preparing for its 2023 season by hosting auditions for Sideways Stories from Wayside School, “a play adapted from Louis Sachar’s Wayside School novels adapted for the stage by John Olive”. Auditions are in the Lower Level Meeting Room at the Frankfort Community Public Library on Fri.-Sat., Oct. 28-29, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Audition slots are 10 minutes long and up to two students may perform together. Try-outs are open to youth ages 8-18 and audition packets are available at the FCPL Teen Desk. Performance dates for the Winter Play are set for Thurs.-Sat., January 26-28, 2023 in the Skanta Theatre.
Clinton Central Honors Coach George Gilbert At Final Home Game Friday Night
It was Carroll over Clinton Central Friday night 49-6 and they remain undefeated. Carroll scored all 49 points in the first half. Clinton Central scored their touchdown in the final minutes of play when Daiden Taulbee caught a 31 yard pass thrown by Leo DeLeon. Coach Rosa says “The boys...
