The Clinton County Youth Theatre is preparing for its 2023 season by hosting auditions for Sideways Stories from Wayside School, “a play adapted from Louis Sachar’s Wayside School novels adapted for the stage by John Olive”. Auditions are in the Lower Level Meeting Room at the Frankfort Community Public Library on Fri.-Sat., Oct. 28-29, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Audition slots are 10 minutes long and up to two students may perform together. Try-outs are open to youth ages 8-18 and audition packets are available at the FCPL Teen Desk. Performance dates for the Winter Play are set for Thurs.-Sat., January 26-28, 2023 in the Skanta Theatre.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO