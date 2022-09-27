Read full article on original website
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
DeSantis disputes Biden take that Ian could be Florida’s deadliest hurricane
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday refused to address the number of people reported dead from Hurricane Ian, saying that the number of people confirmed dead by the storm will eventually be released. ”I know that people have said certain things,” DeSantis said. “In terms of confirmed, that will be made...
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
disneytips.com
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community
A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack
A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
insideedition.com
Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
MSNBC
Man, 91-year-old mother 'trapped' on 22nd floor of Fort Myers, Fla. high-rise due to Hurricane Ian
Terry Mazany, who moved to Florida from California a year ago, said him, his wife and his 91-year-old mother are "trapped" on the 22nd floor of their high-rise condo in Fort Myers due to power outages caused by Hurricane Ian. Mazany said there's 8-feet of water around them and the elevators in the building are currently shut down.Sept. 29, 2022.
Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge
The storm took no mercy on Southwest Florida.
Your favorite Sanibel hangouts were ground zero of hurricane. A look at some of them
There was something about Sanibel.
msn.com
American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas
A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
Child's body is found in street by gym-goer after falling from third-floor balcony on family holiday in Florida
A four-year-old child has died after falling from the third floor balcony at a Florida resort. The youngster was on a family vacation at Laketown Wharf Resort in Florida when they fell to their death at around 4.30am. A fellow guest going to the on site gym discovered the child...
LOOK: Florida Driver Cruises Down Highway With Massive Alligator Strapped to Back of SUV
In this viral photo on Twitter, a Floridian drives down the highway with a huge dead alligator strapped to the back of their Chevy SUV. Another driver snapped the picture over Labor Day Weekend while driving south of Melbourne, Florida. The massive creature was knotted up from its shuttered snout...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
