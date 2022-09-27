ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
The Independent

Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community

A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
Outsider.com

Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
msn.com

American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas

A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
