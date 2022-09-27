ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

fourfourtwo.com

Livingston boss David Martindale ‘not looked at league table’

Livingston manager David Martindale insists he is paying no attention to the cinch Premiership table even though it makes for pretty reading for his own team. The Lions are fifth and will climb at least up to fourth if they win away to St Mirren on Saturday. Victory in Paisley could even elevate them to third if Hearts slip up at home to Rangers.
SOCCER
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style

Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy as he attempts to guide the Republic of Ireland to the Euro 2024 finals. Kenny signalled his intention to play a more enterprising brand of football when he replaced Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in April 2020 and, for better or for worse, has stuck to his guns ever since.
SPORTS
Antonio Conte reiterates how happy he is at Tottenham

Antonio Conte has played down the importance of his contract length at Tottenham but reiterated how happy he is at the Premier League club. Speculation has increased in recent weeks over a possible return to Juventus, who have made a poor start to the new campaign under Massimiliano Allegri.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary O’Neil challenges Bournemouth to cope without captain Lloyd Kelly again

Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil has challenged his squad to show the collective mentality needed to push on again without captain Lloyd Kelly when they host Brentford. The Cherries skipper has not featured since the win over Nottingham Forest at the start of September as he manages a...
SOCCER
Robbie Neilson delighted to see Hearts players earn international recognition

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was delighted to see more of his players get international recognition and return hungry for Saturday’s visit of Rangers. Cammy Devlin made his Australia debut and Stephen Kingsley won his second cap for Scotland while Barrie McKay was also a late call-up for Steve Clarke’s squad.
SOCCER
SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation

Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish Football Association over their investigation into Kyle Lafferty’s alleged use of sectarian language. A video, which has appeared on social media, shows the Killie striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.
SOCCER
Liam Fox knows struggling Dundee United need to ‘start winning soon’

New Dundee United manager Liam Fox admits his bottom-of-the-table team need to start turning their recent improvement in performances into victories. The 38-year-old took the reins on an interim basis a month ago after a calamitous start to the season which resulted in the sacking of previous boss Jack Ross a month ago.
SOCCER
David Moyes knows there is room for improvement at West Ham

David Moyes is not shying away from West Ham’s poor start to the season and admits results need to improve. The Hammers finished sixth and seventh in the last two seasons but are currently down in 18th with just one win from their opening seven matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Motherwell boss Steven Hammell eager to get back into action against Celtic

The international break might have given Steven Hammell his first chance to reflect since he abandoned his holiday to take charge of Motherwell two months ago. However, the 40-year-old could not shake the frustration of the previous two matches when his side failed to convert 46 shots as they collected one point from the visits of Dundee United and Hearts to Fir Park.
SOCCER

