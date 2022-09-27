Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Livingston boss David Martindale ‘not looked at league table’
Livingston manager David Martindale insists he is paying no attention to the cinch Premiership table even though it makes for pretty reading for his own team. The Lions are fifth and will climb at least up to fourth if they win away to St Mirren on Saturday. Victory in Paisley could even elevate them to third if Hearts slip up at home to Rangers.
fourfourtwo.com
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style
Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy as he attempts to guide the Republic of Ireland to the Euro 2024 finals. Kenny signalled his intention to play a more enterprising brand of football when he replaced Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in April 2020 and, for better or for worse, has stuck to his guns ever since.
fourfourtwo.com
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has urged Ivan Toney to shift his mindset back to the Premier League after missing out on England action. The Bees striker earned his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of their most recent Nations League ties, but Toney watched both from the sidelines.
fourfourtwo.com
Antonio Conte enjoys time at Tottenham and plays down talk of a Juventus return
Antonio Conte has played down talk linking him with a return to Juventus and insisted he is enjoying life at Tottenham. Massimiliano Allegri’s poor start to the new season with Juventus, where they have lost three of their last five games, has sparked speculation the Serie A club could make a managerial change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Antonio Conte reiterates how happy he is at Tottenham
Antonio Conte has played down the importance of his contract length at Tottenham but reiterated how happy he is at the Premier League club. Speculation has increased in recent weeks over a possible return to Juventus, who have made a poor start to the new campaign under Massimiliano Allegri.
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.
fourfourtwo.com
Emile Smith Rowe set for spell on sidelines after surgery on groin issue
Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has undergone surgery on a long-term groin injury. The 22-year-old has managed just 48 minutes of football across four substitute appearances so far this season.
fourfourtwo.com
Graham Potter vows to help smooth impact of Chelsea transition under new owners
Graham Potter has pledged to help smooth the impact of Chelsea’s rapid transition under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. New manager Potter will oversee his first Premier League game at the Blues helm in Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, some 23 days after his appointment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Gary O’Neil challenges Bournemouth to cope without captain Lloyd Kelly again
Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil has challenged his squad to show the collective mentality needed to push on again without captain Lloyd Kelly when they host Brentford. The Cherries skipper has not featured since the win over Nottingham Forest at the start of September as he manages a...
fourfourtwo.com
In defence of Harry Maguire: Why the Manchester United captain isn't as bad as you think
It had to be Manchester United captain Harry Maguire that fouled Jamal Musiala against Germany. No one else possibly could have: the Gods of Football simply would’ve thumbs-downed it. This was a Balotelli “Why always me?” moment in full 4K. A collective sigh of a nation. The...
fourfourtwo.com
Erik ten Hag believes in under-fire Manchester United defender Harry Maguire
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have returned to training ahead of the Manchester derby but under-fire Harry Maguire will be absent – a player United boss Erik ten Hag is convinced will turn things around. The improving Red Devils will this weekend play their first Premier League match since...
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Lionel Messi will ‘snub PSG’ and opt for summer move
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer on a free transfer, the Daily Star reports via Beteve and Miquel Blazquez. The 35-year-old forward had initially signed with the Ligue 1 giants for two seasons in 2021 but has struggled in recent times.
fourfourtwo.com
Football Association hits Everton with hefty fine after pitch invasions
Everton have been fined £300,000 by the Football Association for the pitch invasions that marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19. Supporters entered the field at Goodison Park during the 3-2 win over the Eagles, which guaranteed their top-flight status last season.
fourfourtwo.com
Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna racing to be fit to face Leicester
Nottingham Forest have doubts over record signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna for Monday’s East Midlands derby with Leicester. Gibbs-White pulled out of England Under-21s duty with a foot injury while McKenna withdrew ahead of Scotland’s game with Ukraine due to a knee injury.
fourfourtwo.com
Robbie Neilson delighted to see Hearts players earn international recognition
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was delighted to see more of his players get international recognition and return hungry for Saturday’s visit of Rangers. Cammy Devlin made his Australia debut and Stephen Kingsley won his second cap for Scotland while Barrie McKay was also a late call-up for Steve Clarke’s squad.
fourfourtwo.com
Owners trust me – Brendan Rodgers adamant he is right man for Leicester job
Brendan Rodgers insists he is the best man to rescue Leicester and still has the faith of the owners. The Foxes are winless and sit bottom of the Premier League after six straight defeats.
fourfourtwo.com
SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation
Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish Football Association over their investigation into Kyle Lafferty’s alleged use of sectarian language. A video, which has appeared on social media, shows the Killie striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.
fourfourtwo.com
Liam Fox knows struggling Dundee United need to ‘start winning soon’
New Dundee United manager Liam Fox admits his bottom-of-the-table team need to start turning their recent improvement in performances into victories. The 38-year-old took the reins on an interim basis a month ago after a calamitous start to the season which resulted in the sacking of previous boss Jack Ross a month ago.
fourfourtwo.com
David Moyes knows there is room for improvement at West Ham
David Moyes is not shying away from West Ham’s poor start to the season and admits results need to improve. The Hammers finished sixth and seventh in the last two seasons but are currently down in 18th with just one win from their opening seven matches.
fourfourtwo.com
Motherwell boss Steven Hammell eager to get back into action against Celtic
The international break might have given Steven Hammell his first chance to reflect since he abandoned his holiday to take charge of Motherwell two months ago. However, the 40-year-old could not shake the frustration of the previous two matches when his side failed to convert 46 shots as they collected one point from the visits of Dundee United and Hearts to Fir Park.
Comments / 0