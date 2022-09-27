EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, Saquon Barkley had 146 yards rushing and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards, New York rushed for 262 yards and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards as the Giants improved to 3-1 under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It’s their best start since 2011, when they won the Super Bowl. Michael Badgley kicked four field goals for the Bears (2-2) while filling in for Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons. Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were injured a roughly 10-minute span in the second half. Jones (8 of 13 for 71 yards and 68 yards rushing) injured an ankle when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker late the third quarter. Taylor went into the concussion protocol after scrambling for a first down with 8:35 to go.

