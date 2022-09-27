She's worried about her record after she killed her baby. No they should not be sealed ever. She burned and buried her baby. We're never forget about it
Yes she should be held accountable for her actions she shows no remorse for what she did and she’s no different than anyone else who has done the same exact thing and tried to cover up her actions everyone will still no who she is no matter we’re she go she will always be recognize
A record like this should NEVER be sealed. She purposely killed her baby & tried to hide it. Her sentence was way too light too. I think she should had had to do at least a year of regular community service in perhaps a home for unwed moms run by nuns. Helping with all the chores & transportation to Dr appts for moms & babies. Then maybe she'd be more grateful in life & make better decisions moving forward. I have to wonder if the courts/prosecutors/judges were paid off in this case & others like it. It's sad that kids van commit horrific crimes & then have the nerve to try to seal their record!!
