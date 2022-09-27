Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Two men in critical condition after being shot overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. Two men in their 30s are in critical condition at Geneva General Hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Geneva. Just after midnight Sunday, the City of Geneva Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. While they were investigating, officers...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed Saturday on Chili Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit identified the victim of a homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Chili Avenue. 43-year-old Bryan Harrell Sr. was struck in the upper body by at least one gunshot while he was outside grilling and other people were gathering around a bonfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
3-year-old boy is recovering from life-saving surgery after being shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy is recovering from life-saving surgery after he was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight on North Clinton Avenue. All are reacting with horror to this string of violence from police to politicians. Thursday, one of the suspected shooters was arraigned in Rochester City Court. He’s identified as 34-year-old Travis Lewis III. The other suspect is just 16 years old. He was arraigned Wednesday night and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies of injuries after Sept. 10 stabbing on Remington Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said the victim of a stabbing on September 10 has died from his injuries. He is the 63rd homicide victim of 2022. 59-year-old Freddie Bussey was stabbed on September 10 at around 8 a.m. Police found him on Morrill Street but later determined he was stabbed on Remington Street. Bussey died at the hospital on Tuesday.
WHEC TV-10
Arson links murder cases including the shooting death of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boston man accused of killing a Rochester police officer in July is now officially charged with killing two other people the day before. Kelvin Vickers Jr. is now one of three people who have little to no ties to Rochester charged with multiple murders and shootings over three consecutive days.
WHEC TV-10
Kelvin Vickers, accused of killing RPD officer, was back in court on two other murder charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, the man charged in the ambush and murder of Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, was back in court on Thursday. He’s charged with shooting and killing two other men in Rochester and setting a building on fire. Kelvin Vickers, from Boston, is accused of a shooting on July 19. Then he’s accused of killing two young men and wounding a third on July 20th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Rochester police respond to two crashes on Friday morning, one driver arrested for DWI
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police responded to two crashes on Friday morning. No one was seriously injured in either crash. Police said a drunk driver crashed into a tree in Rochester, then tried to make a run for it at around 1:45 a.m. on Sherman Street. Officers said they...
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
MCSO Searching for catalytic converter thieves
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Catalytic converter thieves are at it again. This time, police know exactly who they’re looking for and need your help. Police say two people are responsible for majority of recent thefts in Rochester. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says, Vasiliy Maksimchuk and Brittany Hollaert, are repeat offenders for stealing catalytic converters across Rochester. Investigator, James Coco, says he’s crossed paths with these offenders before.
WHEC TV-10
Car catches on fire on 390 southbound near Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — Here’s something really scary, a car fire. The car went up in flames on 390 southbound near Scottsville on Friday morning. New York State Police said only one car was involved in the incident. It appeared to be a mechanical issue. The car had one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Community members call for extra law enforcement to police Rochester streets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are calling for extra law enforcement to police the streets. Rochester Police Chief David Smith says “high visibility and patrol” is what’s next. He says with the help of community action groups, “outreach” is not helping. More of our...
WHEC TV-10
Sheriff Baxter speaks out against bail reform in a video from state capitol
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff is reacting to the violence and renewing calls for bail reform. The sheriff’s office posted a video of Todd Baxter in front of the state capitol in Albany. Sheriff Baxter said about bail reform: “It’s called danger. These people are dangerous...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor gives update on city’s Gun Violence State of Emergency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evans says certain neighborhoods are in crisis. Most of them are located in the city’s poorest zip codes. One zip code in particular is 14605. It’s ranked number two in the top 25 Poorest Zip Codes in the entire state, and includes North Clinton Avenue, where a three-year-old was shot in the head this week.
WHEC TV-10
City officials speak about fixing disinvestments in North Clinton Ave. to prevent violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans and other officials spoke on Friday about how city departments are collaborating to reduce gun violence on North Clinton Avenue. Evans said that the Rochester Police Department is working to get illegal guns off the street and to shut down illegal gatherings that could lead to violence. In addition, the city is improving recreational activities, job opportunities, and housing in the 14605 zip code of North Clinton — an area that has suffered from historic disinvestment.
WHEC TV-10
‘I’m moving because I feel scared’: Violence pushing some to leave city’s North Side
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence continues to rattle the community. Some are packing up and moving away from North Clinton Avenue. “There is a lot of drug activity going on and I just don’t feel safe on Clinton anymore,” resident Clorie Fairley told News10NBC. More of our coverage:
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state. It includes the North Clinton Avenue corridor, where a 3 year-old was shot in the head this week. Mayor Malik Evans says violence in that zip code has...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Baby
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Baby, a three and a half year old mixed-breed dog. Baby is a real lover girl. She has a gorgeous dark brown coat with some white just for trim. Her tail is in constant motion and the white tip looks like a blur when she is seriously wagging it. Baby tips the scales at a solid 90 pounds, and she does not realize just how big she really is, wanting to be a lap dog given the chance.
WHEC TV-10
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
Comments / 0