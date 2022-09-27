ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts: Tee Higgins shines on Thursday Night Football

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins had another strong performance for the Cincinnati Bengals, helping lift the team to a 27-15 win over the then-undefeated Miami Dolphins. As many know, the Bengals have one of the absolute best wide receiver rooms in the NFL, if not the best. A group headlined by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati starting quarterback Joe Burrow has many options to utilize in this offense. Heading into this season, while Higgins got a lot of well-deserved hype, his counterpart, Chase, was getting most of the love. They may be a 1A, 1B pairing, but many people didn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Colts predictions: NFL expert picks round-up for Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Week 4 for an all-important divisional matchup that could see the winner in first place by the end of the day. Indianapolis and Tennessee are second and third in the division, respectively, trailing the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-1. However, Jacksonville has a very difficult matchup in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Colts team up with the Marvel Universe!

INDIANAPOLIS-After an exciting win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts are looking for another win at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts are also welcoming the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday. Stephanie Pemberton, Indianapolis Colts Vice President of Marketing, and Colts Cheerleaders Madison...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy