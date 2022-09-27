Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins had another strong performance for the Cincinnati Bengals, helping lift the team to a 27-15 win over the then-undefeated Miami Dolphins. As many know, the Bengals have one of the absolute best wide receiver rooms in the NFL, if not the best. A group headlined by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati starting quarterback Joe Burrow has many options to utilize in this offense. Heading into this season, while Higgins got a lot of well-deserved hype, his counterpart, Chase, was getting most of the love. They may be a 1A, 1B pairing, but many people didn’t...

