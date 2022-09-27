Read full article on original website
Donald Trump plans to ‘take revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if reelected, niece Mary Trump says
If he is re-elected in 2024, Donald Trump is going to take “revenge” against his political antagonists, federal officials and even former allies like Florida governor Ron DeSantis, according to Mr Trump’s niece Mary Trump.On a Friday episode of her podcast The Mary Trump Show, Ms Trump interviewed New York University historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and the pair agreed that strongmen-style leaders like Mr Trump who find themselves in legal jeopardy will often continue to seek power to punish their enemies and avoid punishment themselves.Ms Ben-Ghiat believes the former president will take special umbrage with Mr DeSantis, the most successful...
How Biden’s lagging approval rating compares to other recent presidents ahead of a midterm election
I’m supposed to be a history nerd (and I am, especially the nerdy part). But I had made an erroneous assumption that President Joe Biden’s 42% approval rating heading into the midterms was unusually bad. In fact, it is extremely normal. (A link to the data illustrating that...
Test your presidential election knowledge of the popular vs. electoral vote
For today, a bit of presidential election historical trivia, followed by a little bit of Trump trivia. Who was the only presidential candidate to win the national popular vote in three and exactly three consecutive presidential elections?. (The exactly three takes Franklin D. Roosevelt out of the running, because he...
Being denied voting rights is a form of ‘civil death’
Civil death is a form of punishment that takes away someone’s civil rights, and millions of Americans are victims of civil death – and the number is growing every day. This is not death from gun violence or a bomb or other physical assault. This is death in the public sphere through denying the right to vote to people who have completed prison sentences for felony crimes. The United Nations Human Rights Committee has charged that these U.S. disenfranchisement policies are discriminatory and violate international law.
