ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump plans to ‘take revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if reelected, niece Mary Trump says

If he is re-elected in 2024, Donald Trump is going to take “revenge” against his political antagonists, federal officials and even former allies like Florida governor Ron DeSantis, according to Mr Trump’s niece Mary Trump.On a Friday episode of her podcast The Mary Trump Show, Ms Trump interviewed New York University historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and the pair agreed that strongmen-style leaders like Mr Trump who find themselves in legal jeopardy will often continue to seek power to punish their enemies and avoid punishment themselves.Ms Ben-Ghiat believes the former president will take special umbrage with Mr DeSantis, the most successful...
FLORIDA STATE
MinnPost

Being denied voting rights is a form of ‘civil death’

Civil death is a form of punishment that takes away someone’s civil rights, and millions of Americans are victims of civil death – and the number is growing every day. This is not death from gun violence or a bomb or other physical assault. This is death in the public sphere through denying the right to vote to people who have completed prison sentences for felony crimes. The United Nations Human Rights Committee has charged that these U.S. disenfranchisement policies are discriminatory and violate international law.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy