Tampa, FL

Hurricane Ian alters the U.S. weather pattern, delivers chilly 40s to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian will make another landfall today, likely arriving in South Carolina as a category one hurricane. The large counterclockwise wind field around Ian is altering the broad weather pattern in the U.S., delivering chilly air from the Midwest and Northeast all the way down to Greater Houston where temperatures Friday morning are the coldest since April.
HOUSTON, TX
Hurricane Ian makes the list of strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Southwest Coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. That means it was a strong category 4 hurricane, and will go down as one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the Continental U.S. Hurricane Ian’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina coast Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fierce wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are battering the South Carolina coast as the storm approaches landfall Friday morning. Storm Team 2 meteorologists say the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between Charleston and Georgetown around midday. The core of Hurricane Ian is approximately 55 miles offshore as of 10:40 a.m.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
‘Mattress Mack’ announces supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” is sending out a call for help. The Houston businessman is collecting items to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. McIngvale’s store, Gallery Furniture, is now accepting unused supplies at its North Freeway location to help those...
HOUSTON, TX
CHECK IT OUT: Mom makes Texas-sized mum for Snyder ISD homecoming

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom made a Texas-sized mum to celebrate homecoming at Snyder ISD. Brandi Ubando hand-crafted the 12-foot-tall creation with the help of her niece Kylie to honor Snyder’s student athletes. Her daughter, Sydney, is a senior and Capitan of the cheer squad, so it’s...
SNYDER, TX
Abbott spotlights Operation Lone Star before gubernatorial debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put a spotlight on his Operation Lone Star law enforcement efforts at the Texas-Mexico border ahead of Friday’s gubernatorial debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott and Democratic Party challenger Beto O’Rourke will appear in the first and only scheduled...
TEXAS STATE
O’Rourke, Abbott discuss border security in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke discussed the issue of immigration along Texas’ southern border Friday at a Nexstar-hosted debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Abbott opened the debate by criticizing President Joe Biden. “Just two years...
TEXAS STATE
Abbott-O’Rourke debate: These 4 issues divided voters

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – Throughout Friday’s one-hour Texas Governor’s Debate, we polled voters and tracked their live reaction to what was said by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D). As you might imagine, some of the more controversial issues stood out as moments that...
TEXAS STATE

