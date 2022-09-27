Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
MHS Boys Soccer Held Scoreless in Rose Hill Thursday
ROSE HILL, Kan. – “This game is hard to describe.” began McPherson High Boys Soccer Coach Chris Adrian following a frustrating 2-0 loss on the road to the Rose Hill Rockets. The Pups would have four shots on goal, but they were unable to find the back...
adastraradio.com
MHS JV Tennis Team Concludes Season With 2nd Place Finish in League Tournament
EL DORADO, Kan. – The final tournament of the season was held on Thursday for the Bullpup JV Girls Tennis team, as they finished second behind Wichita Collegiate. All of the girls brought home a medal, finishing second or third, going 2-1 on the day. Coach Ricardo Sanchez said, “Both of our singles players (Kennedy Tulley and Lauren Rogers) found themselves in the championship of their respective divisions. Although both played really well, Wichita Collegiate had two very strong singles players that we couldn’t outlast.”
adastraradio.com
MHS Soccer Unable to Overcome Buhler PK, as Late Rally Comes Up Short
BUHLER, Kan. – Injuries continue to put the Bullpup Boys Soccer team behind the 8-ball this season, Tuesday, they traveled to take on the Buhler Crusaders for a league match, and highly anticipated rivalry. The contest would be tied 1-1, going into the halftime break, as Hayden Hoxie would...
adastraradio.com
Hesston Volleyball Suffers Two Losses in Tuesday’s Triangular
HOISINGTON, Kan. – The Hesston Volleyball team moved to 8-8 overall, and 2-3 in the CKL after two difficult losses to Halstead and Hoisington in Tuesday’s triangular. The Swathers would take Halstead into three sets, bet they would fall 25-23, 22-25, and 25-14. Hesston would run out of gas in their final match of the night, as Halstead would win 25-9, and 25-18.
adastraradio.com
Lady Teutons Fall in Two, Three-Set Matches to Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. – The Inman Teutons played two extremely close volleyball matches against the Sedgwick Cardinals on Tuesday, both matches would needed three sets, but the Lady Teutons would come up just short, falling in the first match; 19-25, 25-18, and 12-25. In the second match, the Teutons would fall, 16-25, 25-22, and 16-25. Suttyn Harris led the Teutons with 34 kills on 80 attacks, she also added 16 digs and 6 blocks. Chloe Schmidt was also aggressive on her attack, finishing the evening with 17 kills on 39 attacks, to go along with 6 blocks. Kambrey Woods had 53 assists, while Kenna Woods added 7 kills on 16 attacks.
adastraradio.com
Sandbo and Kuhn Sisters Go Undefeated; Bullpups Take First Goddard Tennis Quad
GODDARD, Kan. – Tuesday couldn’t have brought any better weather to the tennis court, as the Bullpup Girls traveled to Goddard for a quad where they finished first, falling in just two matches on the day. “The Goddard Quad was just what we needed after the TOC.” said...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Reach 20-Win Mark with Victory Over Dodge City
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (bluedragonsports.com) – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team reached the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2017 with a tight four-set victory over the Dodge City Conquistadors on Wednesday night at the Sports Arena. In a match with 17 lead changes and 37 ties over four...
adastraradio.com
Swedes Rally Late to Tie Friends University
Wichita, Kan (bethanyswedes.com) – The Bethany College Men’s Soccer team traveled down to Wichita for a conference matchup against Friends University. These two undefeated conference teams battled for all 90 minutes and played a great game. The match up would end in a tie at 1-1 from goals by Christian Raffinengo in the first half for Friends, and Joshua Momodu in the second half for Bethany. After this match the standings remain the same with Friends University sitting in 2nd place (3-0-1) and Bethany College right behind in 3rd place (2-0-1).
adastraradio.com
Enrollment Numbers Decline at Most Kansas Colleges and Universities but Not at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Enrollment at most Kansas universities fell again this fall. The Kansas News Service reports that the latest enrollment numbers released Thursday show increases at some schools but significant declines at others. Over the past five years, enrollment at the largest universities in Kansas is down...
adastraradio.com
Virgie Anne Koehn
Virgie Anne Koehn, 80, of Moundridge, formerly of Halstead, Kansas and West Point Mississippi, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Virgie and her husband Merle have lived at the Moundridge Manor since July of this year. She was born January 13, 1942 in Halstead, KS, the daughter of Fred J. and Anna (Ratzlaff) Nightengale.
Injury crash leads to two more crashes in north Wichita
An injury crash in north Wichita on Thursday led to two more crashes.
adastraradio.com
Shirley Esau
Shirley Esau, 66, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by family at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. She was a library assistant at the McPherson Public Library, retiring just one month prior to her passing. Shirley was born on August 18, 1956, in Goessel,...
adastraradio.com
HutchCC Fine Arts Presents Opening Night Jazz Concert on Sept. 29
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College Fine Arts presents Opening Night, Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Stringer Fine Arts Center’s BJ Warner Recital Hall. An evening of instrumental and vocal jazz highlighted by the HCC Concert Jazz Band, directed by Greg Weis, and Badinage, directed by Neal Allsap.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson YMCA to Offer Free Night for Reno County Middle Schoolers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson YMCA is opening its doors to all Reno County 6th-8th Graders on the second Saturday of each month from 6 to 9 p.m., starting on October 8th. This is a free, fun, safe, well-supervised time for middle schoolers to play basketball in the gym,...
adastraradio.com
Judy’s Mile Family Fun Run/Walk is Saturday in Downtown Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The 11th Annual Judy’s Mile Family Fun Run and Walk is Saturday, October 1st. Each October, the walk is held in honor of the late Judy McCool, a longtime advocate of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with race...
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
West Wichita car crash leads to stabbings
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash in west Wichita on Wednesday, Sept. 28, led to two people being stabbed and a third person injured. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, at 7:11 p.m., officers received a call for an incident near the intersection of N. West St and W. Murdock St. Upon arrival, officers came […]
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
