SEDGWICK, Kan. – The Inman Teutons played two extremely close volleyball matches against the Sedgwick Cardinals on Tuesday, both matches would needed three sets, but the Lady Teutons would come up just short, falling in the first match; 19-25, 25-18, and 12-25. In the second match, the Teutons would fall, 16-25, 25-22, and 16-25. Suttyn Harris led the Teutons with 34 kills on 80 attacks, she also added 16 digs and 6 blocks. Chloe Schmidt was also aggressive on her attack, finishing the evening with 17 kills on 39 attacks, to go along with 6 blocks. Kambrey Woods had 53 assists, while Kenna Woods added 7 kills on 16 attacks.

SEDGWICK, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO