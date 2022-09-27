ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Products you’ll “Fall” in love with this season

By Maggie Flecknoe
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It finally feels like Fall Y’all! And Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating. Several friends of the show are joining her with some products you’re sure to fall in love with.

Plus, you won’t believe the arresting proposal one guy pulled off!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

