The Ohio State Buckeyes ran a fake punt against Rutgers while up 39 points, and the benches nearly cleared on a hit out of bounds after the play. The Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against another Big 10 foe this season, this time eing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers’ defense ranked among the best in the nation through the first few weeks of the season, they have not played an offense as dominant as Ohio State’s.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO