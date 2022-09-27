Read full article on original website
Related
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
3 teams that don’t deserve to touch the college football rankings again this year
These three teams ended up on the losing end in Week 5 of the college football season, and should not be in the AP Top 25 for the rest of the year. Every week college football fans watch the games and take their guesses as to who will remain in the AP Top 25 rankings, and who will fall out.
Nick Saban gives Alabama fans good news with Bryce Young injury update
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a positive injury update on quarterback Bryce Young, who left early in Week 5 against Arkansas. The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered quite the scare in Week 5. Quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the team’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks after landing hard on his throwing shoulder after a scramble.
Skip Bayless has already given up on Brent Venables at Oklahoma
Skip Bayless is about to bail on Brent Venables faster than Lincoln Riley bailed on Oklahoma. Year one of the Brent Venables era of Oklahoma football is not off to a great start, as FS1’s Skip Bayless is about to lose his Boomer Sooner mind over how bad the defense has been vs. TCU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commanders terrible uniforms make watching Carson Wentz even more miserable for fans
Poor Washington Commanders fans must suffer through watching quarterback Carson Wentz on a week-to-week basis. Now, they have the uniforms to match his play. Wentz is one of the more unstable quarterbacks in football, which also makes him one of the more entertaining products in the game itself if you’re an opposing fan.
Ohio State piles on Rutgers with fake punt that nearly causes benches clearing brawl
The Ohio State Buckeyes ran a fake punt against Rutgers while up 39 points, and the benches nearly cleared on a hit out of bounds after the play. The Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against another Big 10 foe this season, this time eing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers’ defense ranked among the best in the nation through the first few weeks of the season, they have not played an offense as dominant as Ohio State’s.
Fans wish Lee Corso well after latest College Gameday news
College Gameday personality Lee Corso was forced to miss the show’s latest stop in Clemson, South Carolina due to an illness, per ESPN. Corso, despite being 87 years old, is the main reason college football fans tune in every Saturday morning. It is his personality, and eventually his headgear pick, that drives us wild in the Fall.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0