Judah
4d ago
Something happened before the stop at the light. If those thugs got out and shot up the SUV and left, that dont sound like a robbery. Sounds kinda personal...like a road rage.
Man shot and killed inside pickup truck at apartment complex in southwest Houston, HPD says
According to police, a witness told police officers the shooter arrived in another vehicle, got out, and fired two to three times before driving off.
Person of interest wanted after bystander killed in shootout between family in NE Houston, HPD says
Investigators said two men, believed to be family members, were involved in an argument before the shootout took place.
fox26houston.com
Brazen robbery caught on camera outside SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect following a brazen aggravated robbery in southeast Houston. According to Houston police, the robbery occurred on the 8900 block of Winkler at the gas pumps at a convenience store. A victim reported to police that he was sitting in the driver's...
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston
An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Two children hit by car at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — We’re following breaking news out of southwest Houston, where police say two children have been hit by a car. It happened at an apartment complex off Richmond near Fondren. Right now, we don’t know the condition of the children or the circumstances around the incident.
2-year-old killed after being struck by a speeding truck in SW Houston, police say
This was just one of the two incidents involving young children in the Houston area killed in a hit-and run.
13 Unsolved: Who was waiting in the weeds to kill Worthing HS student Trellis Sykes?
Student athlete Trellis Sykes took a shortcut in 1994 that had a fatal ending. She was hit on the head, raped and murdered in a field of tall weeds.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD continues search for driver in hit-and-run pedicab crash
HOUSTON - The search continues for the driver who injured three people in a pedicab downtown Tuesday evening. PREVIOUS: Woman injured in pedicab hit-and-run crash asking for driver to come forward. Gloria Fuentes, one of three people injured, spoke with FOX 26 about the hit-and-run accident Thursday but say she...
1-year-old killed in hit-and-run in southwest Houston, police say
There is currently an investigation underway to determine how it happened.
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
fox26houston.com
Houston Shooting: Farmer Street shootout leaves two shot, one dead; Charlie Guillory, 25, person of interest
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night. Charlie Guillory, 25, was identified as the person of interest in the shooting. He is wanted for questioning but is not being charged at the time. Police say they found an adult male in the 4700...
Click2Houston.com
5 arrested, including 4 teens, after attempted robbery turned short pursuit in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Five suspects, including four teens, were taken into custody after an attempted robbery led to a short chase in north Houston Saturday morning, police said. According to Lt. L. Crowson, it all began with an attempted burglary at a Chase Bank ATM machine in the 7600 block of North Shepherd involving a dark-colored Chevrolet truck.
Click2Houston.com
2-year-old killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston, HPD says; Police believe 22-year-old driver was intoxicated
HOUSTON – A 2-year-old little boy has died after a hit and run believed to be caused by an intoxicated driver in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Nairn Street near Bissonnet. Officers...
Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
Click2Houston.com
Resident helps families escape apartment fire in southeast Houston; 12 units destroyed, HFD says
HOUSTON – Twelve units were destroyed after an apartment fire broke out at a southeast Houston apartment complex Saturday morning, according to officials with Houston Fire Department. It happened in the 1200 block of Redford Street near Gulf Freeway shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to Houston police, part of...
Click2Houston.com
2 off-duty HCSO deputies critically hurt in major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway near Beltway 8, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two off-duty deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office were hurt in a major crash involving early Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. According to Commander M. Chaney of Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the I-10 Katy Freeway outbound near Beltway 8.
Click2Houston.com
Bystander killed, 1 injured after argument between family members turns deadly in NE Houston; Person of interest wanted for questioning
HOUSTON – A bystander was shot and killed Saturday night after an argument between two family members escalated in northeast Houston, officers say. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 4700 block of Farmer Street near the East Freeway at around 10 p.m. Investigators...
Man shot while walking with teenage stepson outside northeast Houston apartments
Police said the suspect came dangerously close to hurting more people. As detectives were walking through the complex, they found a bullet hole through a window.
Man caught on doorbell camera stealing motorcycle from single father of 3 in NW Harris County
'My bike is everything,' the single father of three told ABC13 on Friday. He says that the bike helps him relieve stress.
