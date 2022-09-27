ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Judah
4d ago

Something happened before the stop at the light. If those thugs got out and shot up the SUV and left, that dont sound like a robbery. Sounds kinda personal...like a road rage.

Reply
3
Related
fox26houston.com

Brazen robbery caught on camera outside SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect following a brazen aggravated robbery in southeast Houston. According to Houston police, the robbery occurred on the 8900 block of Winkler at the gas pumps at a convenience store. A victim reported to police that he was sitting in the driver's...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston Police search for cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rapper#Murder#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Christian#Porsche#Hpd Homicide#Crime Stop
houstonstringer_com

Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston

An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD continues search for driver in hit-and-run pedicab crash

HOUSTON - The search continues for the driver who injured three people in a pedicab downtown Tuesday evening. PREVIOUS: Woman injured in pedicab hit-and-run crash asking for driver to come forward. Gloria Fuentes, one of three people injured, spoke with FOX 26 about the hit-and-run accident Thursday but say she...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy