FIFA

fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Conte hits out at standard of Premier League refereeing

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy’s example to improve standards after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit

Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Southampton vs Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton vs Everton live stream, Saturday 1 October, 3pm. Southampton will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when they host Everton on Saturday. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham

fourfourtwo.com

Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win

Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United fans leave at half-time after going 4-0 down to Manchester City

A number of Manchester United fans were seen leaving at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City. A number of Manchester United fans were spotted leaving the Etihad Stadium at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City inside 45 minutes of the derby clash in the Premier League on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou believes Reo Hatate still has plenty of room for improvement

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more improvement to come from Reo Hatate after his spectacular winner against Motherwell. The cinch Premiership leaders needed a piece of brilliance from Hatate to get back to winning ways as the Japan midfielder struck from 25 yards to seal a 2-1 Parkhead victory after Jota found him with a corner in the 64th minute.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on his Brighton debut at Liverpool

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday. The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE

