Manchester United: Erik ten Hag hints at defensive change for Manchester derby?
Could Ten Hag recall one of United's England stars to the side for Sunday's huge clash with arch-rivals Manchester City?. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Luke Shaw's recent England performances, prompting talk that the left-back could be recalled for Sunday's Manchester derby. Shaw...
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to ‘move on quickly’ from Arsenal defeat
Antonio Conte wants his Tottenham players to take any positives they can from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal as they move on quickly to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. A 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium saw Spurs lose their first Premier League game of the season, the...
Antonio Conte hits out at standard of Premier League refereeing
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy’s example to improve standards after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in...
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit
Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
Southampton vs Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world
Southampton vs Everton live stream, Saturday 1 October, 3pm. Southampton will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when they host Everton on Saturday. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the...
In defence of Harry Maguire: Why the Manchester United captain isn't as bad as you think
It had to be Manchester United captain Harry Maguire that fouled Jamal Musiala against Germany. No one else possibly could have: the Gods of Football simply would’ve thumbs-downed it. This was a Balotelli “Why always me?” moment in full 4K. A collective sigh of a nation. The...
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has backed Richarlison to relish this weekend’s north London derby, where he will go up against countryman Gabriel Jesus. Spurs make the short trip across the capital to Arsenal with last season’s crushing 3-0 win over the Gunners still fresh in the memory of both sides.
Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch aims to turn his touchline ban for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa into an advantage. Marsch has been an animated presence in the technical area since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, but over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.
Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win
Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
Missing McGregor and Greive reprieve – 5 things we learned in Scotland
Celtic and Rangers both topped the table in the latest weekend of action in the cinch Premiership. The Gers went top on Saturday lunchtime with a 4-0 win over Hearts before the champions regained pole position with a 2-1 victory against Motherwell.
Frank Lampard hails Everton progress after long-awaited away win at Southampton
Frank Lampard felt Everton’s 2-1 win at Southampton underlined their progression since his arrival in January. Goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half helped the Toffees secure only their second away victory in the Premier League in 2022.
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says it is time for Jesse Lingard to start delivering. The former Manchester United forward has had a slow start to his Forest career following his surprise free transfer in the summer.
Paul Ince hails ‘great pro’ Andy Carroll for his impact in second Reading spell
Reading manager Paul Ince praised former England striker Andy Carroll for the impact he is making in his second spell at the club after the 3-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Huddersfield. Carroll started his first game since re-signing for the Royals last month and played a leading role in...
Manchester United fans leave at half-time after going 4-0 down to Manchester City
A number of Manchester United fans were seen leaving at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City. A number of Manchester United fans were spotted leaving the Etihad Stadium at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City inside 45 minutes of the derby clash in the Premier League on Sunday.
Ivan Toney has mental strength to shake off England frustration – Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank has backed Ivan Toney to use all his mental strength to shake off his England disappointment and strike back to Premier League form. Toney won his first senior England call-up for the last international window before the World Cup, only to miss out on a Three Lions debut.
Gary O’Neil admits frustration as ‘really tough calls’ go against Bournemouth
Gary O’Neil lamented two “really tough calls” as Bournemouth were twice denied a penalty amid a Premier League stalemate with Brentford. Cherries boss O’Neill revealed he sought answers from rookie referee Thomas Bramall after full-time, as to why the hosts were twice denied spot-kicks in the 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
Ange Postecoglou believes Reo Hatate still has plenty of room for improvement
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more improvement to come from Reo Hatate after his spectacular winner against Motherwell. The cinch Premiership leaders needed a piece of brilliance from Hatate to get back to winning ways as the Japan midfielder struck from 25 yards to seal a 2-1 Parkhead victory after Jota found him with a corner in the 64th minute.
Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on his Brighton debut at Liverpool
New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday. The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.
