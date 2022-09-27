No. 3 Ohio State will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Rutgers on Saturday. Smith-Njigba will miss his third game this season while dealing with a lingering hamstring issue. The Buckeyes' staff has been treating the injury with an abundance of caution to make sure he is healthy for the finishing stretch of the schedule.

