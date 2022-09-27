ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Browns DE Myles Garrett home from hospital

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VD6Tr_0iCAgwAV00

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was released from the hospital late Monday night, according to reports.

Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a single-vehicle crash.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that Garrett "swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could've been worse."

The Browns said Monday the accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

Many outlets shared post-crash images of Garrett's 2021 Porsche, which went off the road and flipped multiple times before coming to a rest.

Details of the crash that happened at about 3 p.m. ET near Wadsworth in Ohio's Medina County are under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was a female passenger in the vehicle and that both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is in his sixth season with the Browns. He has recorded 61.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 71 games (69 starts).

The Browns (2-1) are scheduled for an off day on Tuesday. Cleveland plays Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).

--Field Level Media

