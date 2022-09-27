ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Birth announcements

TILLEY — A son, Huxley Jace Tilley, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Summer Tilley (Cline) and Joe Tilley of West Union. ORSBURN — A son, Creed Arthur Orsburn, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CJ Donaldson cleared to return with team after injury at Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia freshman running back sensation CJ Donaldson suffered a frightening head or neck injury in the middle of the third quarter of a 38-20 loss to Texas and after taking a knee to the head as he was tackled and was taken from the field in a neck brace and strapped onto a cart.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fall fun awaits in North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Folks looking for some fall fun have plenty of options in North Central West Virginia and beyond. In Clarksburg, several events will be held during October to celebrate fall and Halloween.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Fairmont State, Glenville State post Week 5 wins

ATHENS, W.Va. — Fairmont State held on late to knock off unbeaten Concord, 10-9, on Saturday in Athens. The Mountain Lions scored with 38 seconds remaining on a 32-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Solomon Butler to make the score 10-9.
FAIRMONT, WV
Lewis County community, schools plan Homecoming Block Party

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, the Lewis County community and the Lewis County School system are coming together for a Community Block Party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on Thursday, October 6. The block party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Weston.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia's win streak hits wall at Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaineers boarded their flight to Austin, Texas, it would be the team that roughed up Virginia Tech but instead it was the team that had lost its first two games of the season. The result was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Poor grades for WVU in Big 12 loss at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and didn’t look back from there in defeating West Virginia 38-20 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night. WVU (2-3) gets a little break in its schedule now, as its next game will be Thursday, Oct. 13 against Baylor (3-2) at Mountaineer Field.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Huggins: West Virginia basketball schedule full of tough opponents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Texas vs. West Virginia | Highlights | CFB ON FOX

Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson Card threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 38-20 win. #CFBonFOX #CFB #texaslonghorns. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
AUSTIN, TX
Harrison joins MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage lending team

MORGANTOWN — MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage recently welcomed Mark Harrison II to the lending team. As a loan officer, Harrison provides an experience that exceeds expectations by challenging himself daily to enhance his client’s knowledge and understanding of the mortgage process.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns Highlights, Interviews

AUSTIN, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers were outplayed in all phases of the game in the first half, and trailed 28-7 at the break. Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson...
AUSTIN, TX
Donaldson’s injury ‘scary,’ but he’s been medically cleared

AUSTIN, TEXAS – There weren’t many good moments for the Mountaineer football team Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference. At that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Ashley Firman to Robert L. Talkington, parcel in Sardis District, $10,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
West Fork Conservation District holds annual award banquet

West Fork Conservation District’s annual award banquet was held on Sept. 15 at the Doddridge County Park at West Union. Attending were numerous board members and NRCS staff; guests, including Doddridge County Commissioners Clinton Means and Shawn Glaspell, and Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards; and award recipients and their families. A meal was prepared and served by the Oxford Grange. Receiving awards at the event were: 2022 Conservation Farm — Roger “Butch” & Terri Wilmoth, Harrison County; 2022 Grassland Farm — Dr. Robert Stenger, DVM and father, John Stenger, Harrison County; Century Farm — Tim and Dawn Butler, Gilmer County; and Sesquicentennial Farm — Virgil and Darlene Meadows, Gilmer County. Everyone was given a Mason bee house and pollinator seeds in the hope of saving the bees. The district thanks all those who attended the event.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV

