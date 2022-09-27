ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Southampton vs Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton vs Everton live stream, Saturday 1 October, 3pm. Southampton will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when they host Everton on Saturday. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the...
Ranked! The highest-scoring Premier League Manchester derbies

Where does this result rank on the list of highest-scoring Manchester derbies in the Premier League, though?. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes,...
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit

Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
Manchester United lacked belief in derby thrashing – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief for Manchester United’s “hammering” in Sunday’s 6-3 derby day demolishment at Manchester City. Having bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, the Red Devils were brought down to earth with a bump at the Etihad Stadium.
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden hit hat-tricks as Man City rout Man Utd

The phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland’s treble, remarkably his third in successive home Premier League games, took his tally since joining the champions in the summer to 17 in just 11 appearances in all competitions.
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory

Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
Manchester United fans leave at half-time after going 4-0 down to Manchester City

A number of Manchester United fans were seen leaving at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City. A number of Manchester United fans were spotted leaving the Etihad Stadium at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City inside 45 minutes of the derby clash in the Premier League on Sunday.
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win

Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
