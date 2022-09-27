Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Southampton vs Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world
Southampton vs Everton live stream, Saturday 1 October, 3pm. Southampton will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when they host Everton on Saturday. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the...
fourfourtwo.com
Wilfred Ndidi set to make Leicester line-up against Nottingham Forest
Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be fit for Leicester to face Nottingham Forest after returning early during the international break. The midfielder came back from Nigeria duty with a hamstring problem but should be available.
fourfourtwo.com
Jurgen Klopp backs ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold despite England snub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s offensive impact is so great any team in the world could utilise him. Klopp launched an impassioned defence of his right-back, whose World Cup hopes appear to be hanging by a thread, but accepts England manager Gareth Southgate has a different way of playing.
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The highest-scoring Premier League Manchester derbies
Where does this result rank on the list of highest-scoring Manchester derbies in the Premier League, though?. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag reveals reason he left Cristiano Ronaldo on bench
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a surprising explanation for leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench vs City. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a somewhat surprising explanation for leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Manchester City on Sunday. United...
fourfourtwo.com
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit
Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
fourfourtwo.com
A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Erling Haaland’s record-breaking goal rush
Erling Haaland became the first man in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive home games when he completed a derby day treble against Manchester United. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the £51million summer signing’s goal rush at the Etihad Stadium.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United lacked belief in derby thrashing – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief for Manchester United’s “hammering” in Sunday’s 6-3 derby day demolishment at Manchester City. Having bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, the Red Devils were brought down to earth with a bump at the Etihad Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag hints at defensive change for Manchester derby?
Could Ten Hag recall one of United's England stars to the side for Sunday's huge clash with arch-rivals Manchester City?. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Luke Shaw's recent England performances, prompting talk that the left-back could be recalled for Sunday's Manchester derby. Shaw...
fourfourtwo.com
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to ‘move on quickly’ from Arsenal defeat
Antonio Conte wants his Tottenham players to take any positives they can from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal as they move on quickly to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. A 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium saw Spurs lose their first Premier League game of the season, the...
fourfourtwo.com
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
fourfourtwo.com
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has backed Richarlison to relish this weekend’s north London derby, where he will go up against countryman Gabriel Jesus. Spurs make the short trip across the capital to Arsenal with last season’s crushing 3-0 win over the Gunners still fresh in the memory of both sides.
fourfourtwo.com
Eddie Howe says it was ‘vital’ Newcastle could protect players in Fulham mauling
Eddie Howe believes it was “vital” that Newcastle had the luxury of being able to make substitutions to protect players during their comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham. Newcastle went into the game with a depleted squad due to injuries and illness but, with the points all-but secured...
fourfourtwo.com
Mikkel Damsgaard could make first Premier League start for Brentford
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is considering handing Mikkel Damsgaard his first Premier League start this weekend. The midfielder was a standout performer for Denmark during the international break, recording an assist in their 2-0 victory over France.
fourfourtwo.com
Miguel Almiron sparkles as Newcastle cruise to dominant win over Fulham
Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage. Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the Premier League this campaign, but stormed to an impressive victory following an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah.
fourfourtwo.com
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden hit hat-tricks as Man City rout Man Utd
The phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland’s treble, remarkably his third in successive home Premier League games, took his tally since joining the champions in the summer to 17 in just 11 appearances in all competitions.
fourfourtwo.com
In defence of Harry Maguire: Why the Manchester United captain isn't as bad as you think
It had to be Manchester United captain Harry Maguire that fouled Jamal Musiala against Germany. No one else possibly could have: the Gods of Football simply would’ve thumbs-downed it. This was a Balotelli “Why always me?” moment in full 4K. A collective sigh of a nation. The...
fourfourtwo.com
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United fans leave at half-time after going 4-0 down to Manchester City
A number of Manchester United fans were seen leaving at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City. A number of Manchester United fans were spotted leaving the Etihad Stadium at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City inside 45 minutes of the derby clash in the Premier League on Sunday.
fourfourtwo.com
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win
Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
Comments / 0