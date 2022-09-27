ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1

As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

LOOK: Nebraska, Indiana visitor gallery

A look at which recruits were on the sidelines for Nebraska's win over Indiana in Memorial Stadium. The visit list included a number of Husker commits, a big group of prospects from Tennessee and the first official visitor since June.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Joe Tipton
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'Just stick to the game plan': Carmel limits distractions to win girls golf state title

CARMEL — Carmel entered Day 2 of the IHSAA girls golf state finals three strokes back of Center Grove for the team lead. The Greyhounds discussed their position on the bus before play began Saturday. They talked about the need to stay focused for one more day, the importance of trusting their game would be enough and not be distracted by the Trojans’ performance.
CARMEL, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Caleb Murphy seizing his chance with IU football: 'My whole life’s led up to this moment.'

BLOOMINGTON – Nestled a little more than halfway between Mitchell and Salem on State Road 60, Campbellsburg is roughly 51 miles from Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium. As of 2010 census, Campbellsburg claimed a population of 585 people. Its elementary school and its high school adjoin one another. The West Washington Senators compete in Class A.
CAMPBELLSBURG, IN

