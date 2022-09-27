Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Forde-Yard Dash: Karl Dorell Is Out at Colorado. Now It’s Auburn’s Turn.
Colorado fired its head coach Sunday, and it’s not an “if,” but “when” Byran Harsin will follow. Here is who else may be out the door soon in college football.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1
As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
ESPN
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
LOOK: Nebraska, Indiana visitor gallery
A look at which recruits were on the sidelines for Nebraska's win over Indiana in Memorial Stadium. The visit list included a number of Husker commits, a big group of prospects from Tennessee and the first official visitor since June.
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Colorado Fires Football Coach Karl Dorrell, Defensive Coordinator
The Buffaloes are off to an 0–5 start after going 4–8 in 2021.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
WATCH: Falcons CB Dee Alford Makes Game-Winning Interception vs. Browns
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford fought from Division II and the CFL to make the NFL, and while his journey was more than validated in the preseason, he proved he's right where he belongs against the Cleveland Browns.
Purdue shocks Gophers, handing them first loss of season
The touted Gophers fall to 4-1.
'Just stick to the game plan': Carmel limits distractions to win girls golf state title
CARMEL — Carmel entered Day 2 of the IHSAA girls golf state finals three strokes back of Center Grove for the team lead. The Greyhounds discussed their position on the bus before play began Saturday. They talked about the need to stay focused for one more day, the importance of trusting their game would be enough and not be distracted by the Trojans’ performance.
Caleb Murphy seizing his chance with IU football: 'My whole life’s led up to this moment.'
BLOOMINGTON – Nestled a little more than halfway between Mitchell and Salem on State Road 60, Campbellsburg is roughly 51 miles from Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium. As of 2010 census, Campbellsburg claimed a population of 585 people. Its elementary school and its high school adjoin one another. The West Washington Senators compete in Class A.
