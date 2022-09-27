Will Mission Gateway project finally move forward? Residents can weigh in at meeting

Mission residents will have the opportunity to comment at a city council meeting Wednesday on a proposal to continue a construction project about 16 years in the making.

City council members voted in August to hold a public hearing to discuss a tax increment financing agreement and a community improvement district to help continue stalled construction of the Mission Gateway , a major development project that officials have discussed since 2006. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Powell Community Center.

In June, the developer proposed an increment tax financing plan to the Mission City Council, which would allow the project to continue after the original agreement expired at the end of 2021 .

The site of Mission Gateway, which would include an entertainment complex, food hall, shops, apartments and offices, has sat vacant since the demolition of the former Mission Center Mall in 2006.

Construction on the new development began after years of delays in 2020, but was stalled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, contractors claimed they weren’t paid for their work on the project, and filed at least a dozen liens against the developer. By June 2021, the developer was in default after failing to pay thousands of dollars in property taxes .

The latest plan for the project includes more apartments and a reduced food hall and retail space. According to the Mission website, it would include almost 140,000 square feet of small shop retail, restaurants and entertainment, a 100,000 square-foot office or medical facility, a 202-room hotel, around 370 multi-family residential units and a parking garage.

A developer with The Cameron Group of New York said he would want the project constructed in two phases, with everything but the office space and hotel being built and opened to the public first.