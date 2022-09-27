Read full article on original website
Loewe’s Spring Summer 2023 Shoes Were Made of Real Balloons
Both Jonathan Anderson’s namesake JW Anderson line and his work for Loewe have earned him the reputation of fashion’s current king of the surreal. The Spanish luxury leather brand has given the British designer near carte blanche to showcase the most inventive pieces, especially within the realm of accessories. Most especially, in the realm of footwear. That has included egg yolk heels, nail polish heels, rose petal heels, and so on. Even as Anderson has once more reinvigorated Loewe with a new look and focus on the body, the footwear has begun to take an even more interesting turn. The fall...
This TikTok-Viral & Hydrating Foundation Has People Calling It a 'Holy Grail' for Its ‘Insane’ Full Coverage
TikTok has turned us onto some amazing skincare and beauty products, completely revolutionizing our regimens. Some have completely hydrated our skin, some provided full coverage, and some helped keep our skin staying healthy. But we couldn’t find one foundation that could do all three — until now. Yet again, TikTok has turned us onto another product that’ll change our self-care routine. A super-popular makeup artist on TikTok by the name of Mikaela Nogueira posted a video that instantly went viral. Now with nearly three million views, the video showed Nogueira trying out a foundation she believes will make her wedding makeup...
Complex
What Beauty Means to Beth Birkett, Founder of Bephies Beauty Supply
As a costume designer and creative director who co-owns Union, Beth Birkett dedicates a lot of her life assessing how things look. Whether it’s clothes, images, graphics, or sneakers, like the ones she just designed for Jordan Brand. And with Bephies Beauty Supply, an e-commerce platform dedicated to women of color who are redefining beauty and fashion, she’s not only presenting beautiful products, she’s helping build community.
Complex
Moncler Brings the Mountains to New York City for Its 70th Anniversary
Moncler turns 70 this year. To showcase the brand’s history, the outerwear label has created a pioneering exhibition. Dubbed the “The Extraordinary Expedition,” Moncler’s new exhibit combines multisensory 3D film and CGI with archival pieces to build an immersive adventure experience in a place in love with the brand: New York City.
Complex
Pharrell Auctioning Off 52 Items From Personal Collection on New Platform Joopiter
Pharrell Williams is auctioning off 52 personal artifacts on his new auction house platform, JOOPITER. As announced Thursday, the Pharrell-founded platform’s first auction is titled Son of a Pharaoh and consists of a range of iconic and familiar pieces, including the “Women’s Rights” motorcycle jacket worn at the 2018 IHeartRadio Music Awards.
Complex
Post Malone and Moose Knuckles Release 10-Piece Capsule Collection
Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles have partnered with Post Malone to create a 10-piece gender-neutral collection available to both adults and kids that’s available today. “The collection is about celebrating and doing things your own way based on your natural instincts,” said Post Malone in a press release.
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
Complex
Travis Scott’s Last Air Jordan Collaboration Set a Nike Record
Whether it’s a flood of blocked bots or millions of entries to Travis Scott’s own website raffles, the Cactus Jack entertainer’s Air Jordan collaborations are sure to stir up buzz every time around. Now we’re learning that his latest pair was one of the biggest yet.
Complex
Off-White Presents Its Spring/Summer 2023 “CELEBRATION” Collection
Virgil Abloh’s legacy continues. On the eve of what would’ve been his 42nd birthday, the late creative was celebrated during Off-White’s spring/summer 2023 runway show. The event went down during Paris Fashion Week, drawing a wide range of industry heavy-hitters both in fashion and entertainment. Celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Erykah Badu, Anna Wintour, Winnie Harlow, and Halle Bailey attended the show, which came nearly a year after Abloh’s death.
Complex
Tom Sachs’ New Nikes Are Selling at Kohl’s
Tom Sachs is continuing to make good on the pledge that his new NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will be accessible. After an exclusive release of the initial “Studio” colorway, the yellow “Archive” make up is proving to be far more available, popping up at select retailers including a store that no one could have seen coming.
Complex
The NikeLab 21 Mercer Store Is Closing for Good in January
Nike will close its NikeLab store at 21 Mercer Street in New York City’s SoHo district in January, the brand tells Complex. The store has long been one of Nike’s most important, hosting A-list parties with superstar endorsers and launches for the brand’s most exclusive sneakers. Sneaker...
