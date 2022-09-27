ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

BISHOP FEEHAN COMMUNITY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT

OUR CITY – OUR HOME. Feehan Establishes “Our City, Our Home” Initiative, Renewing Commitment to Attleboro Families and School’s Home City. Admissions and financial aid support specifically for Attleboro residents highlight high-profile push from local Catholic school. ATTLEBORO, MA – Bishop Feehan High School President Tim...
ATTLEBORO, MA
LINDEN PLACE: “BEBOP DOCS”

BRISTOL, R.I. – Linden Place will host an outdoor fall concert with local jazz band, the Bebop Docs on Sunday, October 16 at 2pm. BYOB, chair and picnic to the gardens where fire pits, Adirondack chairs and great music await you!. The Bebop Docs hail from East Bay, Rhode...
BRISTOL, RI
RIMA TO HOST EXHIBIT AND SHOW

RIMA to host Exhibit and Show: Connect, Grow, Develop SMITHFIELD, RI – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association (RIMA) is hosting its Exhibit and Show: Connect, Grow, Develop at the Crowne Plaza Warwick on November 16th, 2022. This event will allow attendees to gain access to industry trends along with federal...
SMITHFIELD, RI
“STORYWALK” AT THE WEAVER LIBRARY

New permanent StoryWalk® at the East Providence Public Library. The Weaver Library in East Providence is fortunate to have a beautiful lawn that allows for lots of great outdoor programs like the Weaver Library Farmers Market, Story & Play- a year-round Outdoor Storytime- and now a new StoryWalk®! The Weaver Library has had StoryWalks® before on temporary posts, but we wanted to take advantage of the space and make it a permanent program.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

