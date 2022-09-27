New permanent StoryWalk® at the East Providence Public Library. The Weaver Library in East Providence is fortunate to have a beautiful lawn that allows for lots of great outdoor programs like the Weaver Library Farmers Market, Story & Play- a year-round Outdoor Storytime- and now a new StoryWalk®! The Weaver Library has had StoryWalks® before on temporary posts, but we wanted to take advantage of the space and make it a permanent program.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO