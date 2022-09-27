Read full article on original website
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
salestechstar.com
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
salestechstar.com
PDI Technologies Introduces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation Across Convenience Ecosystem
With the need for automation, managed security, and targeted offers increasing, the leading convenience technology innovator delivers new advances at annual NACS Show. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments.
salestechstar.com
Kharon and Transparency-One Announce Partnership Enhancing Supply Chain Risk Screening for Forced Labor Denied Parties
Kharon, a data and analytics company providing organizations with intelligence at the intersection of global security and commerce, announced a partnership with Transparency-One, a global business network and cloud-based platform for supply chain mapping and sub-tier traceability. Through this partnership, clients can conduct product-level supply chain mapping and documentation monitoring within Transparency-One while simultaneously automating denied and high-risk party screening against Kharon’s industry-leading Forced Labor dataset.
salestechstar.com
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
salestechstar.com
SalesScreen Leads Gamification, Implementation, & User Adoption in Fall G2 Report
SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in sales gamification for the sixth straight quarter. The Fall G2 Report is out, and SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in gamification for the sixth straight quarter. G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems to see how companies stack up against each other in certain fields. Let’s dive into SalesScreen’s fall G2 reports.
salestechstar.com
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
salestechstar.com
SalesTech Platforms That Can Drive SMB Goals
The right Salestech platform helps your team close more deals and boost revenues. Whatever the size of your company, when it comes to choosing the right business tool, managers must always rely on scalable solutions. Salespeople use sales tools to manage their pipeline, organize their contacts, and streamline workflows to achieve maximum productivity. Nevertheless, before choosing the right sales tech tool, it is important to weigh the pros and cons of each one of them.
salestechstar.com
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
salestechstar.com
ChurnZero integrates Snowflake into Customer Success platform
Integration offers Customer Success teams a unified view of customer accounts, contacts, events and more in their ChurnZero dashboard. ChurnZero , a leading platform and partner for Customer Success, today announced its integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. ChurnZero’s customers will benefit from easier access to important data stored on Snowflake, saving time and complexity as they focus on the critical work of driving retention, expansion, and revenue for their companies.
salestechstar.com
Algo Modernizes Microsoft’s Exchange of Business Data With Amazon
Algo, provider of digital transformation services and supply chain software, has successfully modernized the way Microsoft receives business data from Amazon. Rusty Sticha, Business Program Manager for Data Modernization Initiative at Microsoft expressed appreciation for Algo’s agility, precision, and professionalism. “The technical and functional experts at Algo have done an excellent job. They rapidly integrated data from the new Amazon APIs, and also ensured that the data was complete and accurate. I’m impressed with the clear, communicative way they engaged with us, and how quickly they delivered the project.”
salestechstar.com
Dada Now’s Open Platform for Autonomous Delivery Honored at Logistics Summit
Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now shared insights on on-demand delivery at the Intra-City Logistics Summit 2022, held by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP). Since its launch in July 2021, Dada Now’s open platform for autonomous delivery has supported deliveries of over 50,000 supermarket orders.
salestechstar.com
Hikvision Launches Audio & Video Collaboration Solution
Hikvision unveils its full-scenario video and audio collaboration portfolio solution for global professionals, either individuals, small teams, or large groups, to meet different video conferencing and remote collaboration requirements. Video conferencing, meaning a live, virtual, and audio-visual connection between people, has become a rising trend in many regions across the...
salestechstar.com
Policy2050.com Releases “Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)”
Smart retail technologies and trends are carefully examined in a new report, as retailers experiment with new tech deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands’ own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels. This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. “Smart retail” could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.
