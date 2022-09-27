ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Grammy-nominee Eric Roberson talks Atlanta shows

ATLANTA - Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Roberson is spending his weekend in Atlanta, performing three sold-out shows at City Winery Atlanta. Roberson says the stage is exactly where he wants to be — especially after a lengthy pause in live performance due to the pandemic. "We were a little ahead...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pets of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Mac and Cheese are a pair of 5-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mixes who want to find a home together. If you want to adopt this playful loving pair, reach out to the Atlanta Humane Society.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

CEO of Carter Center reflects on Jimmy Carter legacy on 98th birthday

ATLANTA - It’s a big day for former President Jimmy Carter as he celebrates his 98th birthday on Saturday. Carter is the longest living president in US History. "Influential, memorable, and passionate," Paige Alexander said. Those are just three of many words CEO of the Carter Center Paige Alexander...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped inmate nabbed at his own birthday party

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An escaped inmate from Connecticut was captured at his own birthday party in Georgia after spending months on the run. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Forenza Rakeem Murphy, a man who escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut, was spotted in McDonough.
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Tiffany Evans
Person
Jay Leno
fox5atlanta.com

More Fall weather to come Sunday morning

If you loved the weather on Saturday, FOX 5 Atlanta's Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says you can expect more of it through Sunday. Here's a look at the overnight forecast into your morning.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail

COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
COVINGTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Metro Atlanta#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Vino Venue
fox5atlanta.com

Blessed Trinity vs Roswell - Friday Night Heights

Only a few miles apart but playing for the first time, Blessed Trinity certainly didn't need air transportation to get to Roswell, but it is needed to get the big picture. It's Friday Night Heights...on a Thursday!
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One brother dead in fatal Decatur house fire, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person is dead after a home went up in flames in Decatur, fire officials say. A quiet Saturday evening on Cresta Drive took a tragic turn when flames broke out at a home. DeKalb County Fire Rescue say two men were inside the...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fight ends in deadly shooting in SW Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Officers are investigating a deadly shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 at around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Beeler Drive after reports of a person shot. At the scene, responding officers found an adult man...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Monroe man last seen in Athens area

MONROE, Ga. - Police in Monroe are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Jasper Cornelius Murray was last seen on Sept .26 walking on Lexington Road in Athens, the Monroe Police Department says. Murray is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and multi-colored hair. He...
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call issued for 81-year-old DeKalb County man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wilber Simmons was last seen at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Panola Mill Court in Lithonia. Investigators don't...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near NW Atlanta church, police say

ATLANTA - A man died Saturday night in a shooting that happened near a church in northwest Atlanta, police said. The unidentified victim was one of two men police found shot at around 11:04 p.m. at Lindsay Street Baptist Church in English Avenue. Detectives responded and are working to learn...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Blaze devastates Dacula home overnight, fire officials say

DACULA, Ga. - A family of six lost their home during an electrical fire in Dacula on Saturday night, fire officials said. Five adults and a child lived there, and they're receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and they're expected to recover. No one else reported injuries.
DACULA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy