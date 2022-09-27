Read full article on original website
'Hurricane Bride' re-plans entire wedding in days after Ian forces pivot
DALLAS, Ga. - A Georgia couple set to get married in less than a week was forced to find a new place to tie the knot after their dream wedding destination was destroyed when Hurricane Ian tore through Fort Myers Beach. "It took over a year of planning," said Olivia...
Grammy-nominee Eric Roberson talks Atlanta shows
ATLANTA - Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Roberson is spending his weekend in Atlanta, performing three sold-out shows at City Winery Atlanta. Roberson says the stage is exactly where he wants to be — especially after a lengthy pause in live performance due to the pandemic. "We were a little ahead...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
Pets of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Mac and Cheese are a pair of 5-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mixes who want to find a home together. If you want to adopt this playful loving pair, reach out to the Atlanta Humane Society.
Officials Spalding County teen missing for over a year, could be in Atlanta
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are continuing the search for any information about a Spalding County teen girl who has been missing for over a year and a half. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Kelsea Taylor was last seen on Feb. 27, 2021 in Griffin, Georgia.
CEO of Carter Center reflects on Jimmy Carter legacy on 98th birthday
ATLANTA - It’s a big day for former President Jimmy Carter as he celebrates his 98th birthday on Saturday. Carter is the longest living president in US History. "Influential, memorable, and passionate," Paige Alexander said. Those are just three of many words CEO of the Carter Center Paige Alexander...
Missing Douglasville teen's car discovered at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for days. Officials say 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Chapel Village Court. His parents thought he was headed to school. The vehicle Kathuri was...
Escaped inmate nabbed at his own birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An escaped inmate from Connecticut was captured at his own birthday party in Georgia after spending months on the run. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Forenza Rakeem Murphy, a man who escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut, was spotted in McDonough.
Police in Downtown zone say stolen cars are biggest problem
Police said it's important to take keys and lock they doors of your car. Some of Atlanta's biggest attractions for tourists are in this police zone.
More Fall weather to come Sunday morning
If you loved the weather on Saturday, FOX 5 Atlanta's Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says you can expect more of it through Sunday. Here's a look at the overnight forecast into your morning.
Atlanta Medical Center closing emergency room 2 weeks early
The hospital's closure on Nov. 1 could stress Atlanta's remaining hospitals. Now, patients will have to seek other treatment options sooner than expected.
Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail
COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
Blessed Trinity vs Roswell - Friday Night Heights
Only a few miles apart but playing for the first time, Blessed Trinity certainly didn't need air transportation to get to Roswell, but it is needed to get the big picture. It's Friday Night Heights...on a Thursday!
One brother dead in fatal Decatur house fire, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person is dead after a home went up in flames in Decatur, fire officials say. A quiet Saturday evening on Cresta Drive took a tragic turn when flames broke out at a home. DeKalb County Fire Rescue say two men were inside the...
Fight ends in deadly shooting in SW Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Officers are investigating a deadly shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 at around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Beeler Drive after reports of a person shot. At the scene, responding officers found an adult man...
Missing Monroe man last seen in Athens area
MONROE, Ga. - Police in Monroe are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Jasper Cornelius Murray was last seen on Sept .26 walking on Lexington Road in Athens, the Monroe Police Department says. Murray is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and multi-colored hair. He...
Mattie's Call issued for 81-year-old DeKalb County man
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wilber Simmons was last seen at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Panola Mill Court in Lithonia. Investigators don't...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near NW Atlanta church, police say
ATLANTA - A man died Saturday night in a shooting that happened near a church in northwest Atlanta, police said. The unidentified victim was one of two men police found shot at around 11:04 p.m. at Lindsay Street Baptist Church in English Avenue. Detectives responded and are working to learn...
1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
Blaze devastates Dacula home overnight, fire officials say
DACULA, Ga. - A family of six lost their home during an electrical fire in Dacula on Saturday night, fire officials said. Five adults and a child lived there, and they're receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and they're expected to recover. No one else reported injuries.
