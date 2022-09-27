Astound Commerce Releases 2022 Global Consumer Behavior Report: One-Third of Consumers Set to Spend Less This Holiday Season

Read full article on original website
71% US Consumers Plan to Shop Online This Holiday Season, Wunderkind Report Finds
More than Half of Consumers Will Rely on Email to Track Price Drops, Discounts During Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Despite some consumers becoming increasingly cost conscious amid continued supply chain disruptions and inflation, new research from Wunderkind, a leading performance marketing channel that scales one-to-one messages for top brands, publishers, and advertisers, found online shopping remains king, with 71% of US consumers planning to shop online this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
ToolsGroup-IHL Group 2022 Retail Inventory Study Shows Diminishing Customer Loyalty Due to Out-of-Stock Concerns
Improving inventory position can help retailers secure consumer loyalty and capture impulse spending. ToolsGroup, a global leader in AI-driven retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, in collaboration with IHL Group, a global research and advisory firm for the retail and hospitality industries, today released a study on the role of inventory in consumer loyalty and what retailers can do to win and keep customers.
Bringing Brand Assets Together Just Became Easier With BrandKeep, the Retail-Centric Platform That Enables Organization and Productivity
Appropos announces the launch of their new retail-centric platform, BrandKeep. Appropos is excited to announce the launch of BrandKeep, a platform that allows retailers to organize all brand assets in one place, resulting in greater efficiency, clarity, and productivity. A recent survey asked retailers how they organize all of the...
Dynata’s Global Consumer Trends Survey: 53% Of People Are Struggling to Afford Basic Needs; 67% Have Reduced Spending to Combat Inflation
New data from “Staying Ahead of the Downturn” reveals widespread financial struggles for many, amid economic uncertainty, as 49% believe a recession is imminent. Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, released the latest installment of its Global Consumer Trends series, “Staying Ahead of the Downturn.” Uncovering the struggles of many consumers, who face myriad waves of financial obstacles — not the least of which is an uncertain future — the new research reveals how global consumer behaviors are shifting. Businesses must take note of these changes to stay ahead of the economic downturn.
Real Time Technologies Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for Second Time
RT² shows Three-Year Revenue Growth of 453% Percent. Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks the company’s second appearance on the list, at No. 1524 up from No. 1981 in 2021.
New Study Shows Retail Customer Experience is Key to Earning Shoppers’ Discretionary Dollars in an Era of High Inflation
More Than Two-Thirds Are Less Confident in the Economy Than a Year Ago and 76 Percent Are Spending Less, Trimming Retail Purchases. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, released the findings of a new study that shows nearly two-thirds of consumers polled are less confident in the economy than a year ago and 76 percent of them are spending less money, with entertainment and clothing cited as the top areas for budget cuts in retail purchases.
Globant Acquires Italian-Based Sysdata to Expand Its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe
Sysdata is an Italian leading business and technology consultancy company with an impressive client and service portfolio. With this acquisition, Globant will land in Italy to expand its footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata’s long-standing ones. Globant, a digitally native technology services company, announced that it...
Brightpearl and Conjura Partner to Help eCommerce Businesses Overcoming Operational Complexity
Brightpearl’s retail operating system coupled with Conjura’s data analytics platform provides best-in-class solutions for the e-commerce sector. Brightpearl, a retail operating system (ROS) for high growth merchants, announces a new partnership with leading e-commerce data analytics company Conjura, to help online merchants get a handle on spiraling marketing costs and operational complexity.
SetSchedule Take A Large Step Towards Revolutionizing the Way Real Estate Professionals Connect with Home Shoppers and Investors
SetSchedule is excited to introduce an upgraded version of its SetValue technology. The company recently announced an innovative upgrade that will help home buyers, sellers, and investors more easily connect with real estate professionals. Home shoppers and investors can now create their free SetSchedule SetIds to connect and network with...
Davenport Group Partners with SAASTEPS
Davenport Group announces self-service digital eCommerce and quoting upgrades to enable business transformation and accelerate growth. Davenport Group, an innovative end-to-end IT services and solution provider, announced yesterday a partnership with SAASTEPS and an initiative to upgrade the company’s digital commerce, quoting, and renewals infrastructure to improve customer experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth.
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
Policy2050.com Releases “Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)”
Smart retail technologies and trends are carefully examined in a new report, as retailers experiment with new tech deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands’ own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels. This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. “Smart retail” could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.
UserTesting India Accredited As The Best UX in Ecommerce At India E-Commerce Summit
Market leaders in E-commerce Amazon, Cars24, Myntra and Tata Cliq leverage UserTesting to gain deeper customers’ insights. UserTesting, a leader in video-based human insight, has been recognised with the ‘Best UX in E-commerce’ award at India E-commerce Summit in Bengaluru on 22nd September. UserTesting was ranked number...
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
Blue Yonder Recognized as a Leader in Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022
Leadership ranking is attributed to Blue Yonder’s ability to provide a supply chain digital twin, prescriptive insights and automated resolutions. Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, is positioned as a Leader in the recently released Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022 based on the capabilities of its Luminate Control Tower solution.
The Growth of Channel Sales
What is the biggest challenge to scaling revenue these days? Maybe it’s the selling hours…. Despite hiring the most focused people, having top-notch investment in tools, and removing all possible distractions, selling hours are limited. Hiring more sales reps is not the only solution, there’s something B2B teams can do to improve this: it is to introduce a channel sales model.
Alchemer Expands Partner Program Giving SaaS Providers, Market Research Firms, and Resellers Unique Offering to Drive More Business
Partners expand and enhance their products and services by offering the most intuitive and easy-to-implement feedback software that delivers “Experience-in-Context”. Alchemer – a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) and enterprise feedback technology – announced today the launch of its expanded Partner Program. The program provides SaaS vendors and market research firms with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and additional features and functionality for their products and services. Traditional resellers can also leverage the Partner Program by adding Alchemer’s software to their portfolios.
