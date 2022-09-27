Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Mississippian Davis Riley tied for the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship — by Billy Watkins￼
A quote never before heard at the Sanderson Farms Championship came Thursday from Sepp Straka, originally from Austria and a former Georgia Bulldog. “I almost froze to death,” said Straka, who teed off in the first round at 8:33 a.m. at the Country Club of Jackson. It was 51 degrees at the time. “I didn’t take my sweater off until the seventh hole.”
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Timeline: Brett Favre and the Volleyball Stadium
Between 2016 and 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and nonprofits associated with it allegedly misspent more than tens of millions of dollars in federal Temporary Assistance For Needy Families funds that should have gone to the poorest families in the poorest state. More than $5 million of those funds went toward a volleyball-stadium project at the University of Southern Mississippi favored by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and $1.1 million went to Favre himself.
wtva.com
Mississippi school districts receive A-F grades for first time since 2019
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi public school districts received letter grades for the first time since 2019. Schools and districts are graded each year on performance. A is the highest grade and F is the lowest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time when the Mississippi State...
WLBT
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday.
Grotesque Gloating Governor Of MS Tate Reeves Said ‘It’s A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson’ Where Over 100K Residents Were Without Clean Water
MS Gov. Tate Reeves joked "it's a good day not to be in Jackson" after over 150K residents spent 7-weeks without clean water.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves withheld Jackson water repair funds for fiscal conservatism
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
After 8 years of delay, Mississippi man gets 30 years for killing his father, grandmother
A man accused of shooting to death his father and his grandmother in 2014 has pleaded guilty and will serve a 30-year sentence, prosecutors said Tuesday. Tyrone C. Liddell Jr., 29, entered the plea to second-degree murder and manslaughter in the deaths of Tyrone C. Liddell Sr. and Bertha Lee Liddell.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s going to be done?. That may be the biggest question on most people’s minds in the State of Mississippi after bombshell texts which appear to show former Gov. Phil Bryant and Pro-Football Hall of Fame quarterback and USM alumnus Brett Favre’s alleged effort to use welfare funds to build a volleyball facility on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
fox40jackson.com
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t...
