Mississippi State

mississippiscoreboard.com

Mississippian Davis Riley tied for the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship — by Billy Watkins￼

A quote never before heard at the Sanderson Farms Championship came Thursday from Sepp Straka, originally from Austria and a former Georgia Bulldog. “I almost froze to death,” said Straka, who teed off in the first round at 8:33 a.m. at the Country Club of Jackson. It was 51 degrees at the time. “I didn’t take my sweater off until the seventh hole.”
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Welfare Scandal Timeline: Brett Favre and the Volleyball Stadium

Between 2016 and 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and nonprofits associated with it allegedly misspent more than tens of millions of dollars in federal Temporary Assistance For Needy Families funds that should have gone to the poorest families in the poorest state. More than $5 million of those funds went toward a volleyball-stadium project at the University of Southern Mississippi favored by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and $1.1 million went to Favre himself.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi school districts receive A-F grades for first time since 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi public school districts received letter grades for the first time since 2019. Schools and districts are graded each year on performance. A is the highest grade and F is the lowest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time when the Mississippi State...
WLBT

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s going to be done?. That may be the biggest question on most people’s minds in the State of Mississippi after bombshell texts which appear to show former Gov. Phil Bryant and Pro-Football Hall of Fame quarterback and USM alumnus Brett Favre’s alleged effort to use welfare funds to build a volleyball facility on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

