ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Generous volunteer leaves her home to help shelter refugees

An unusual yet generous donation is now in the hands of a non-profit that helps refugees settle in the Quad Cities. Longtime volunteer Tammie Lockett donated to World Relief for 20 years. Now, after her death, she has ensured that her home has been donated to the nonprofit organization. We...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Help support eight local shelters at pet-food drive Saturday

The ninth annual pet food drive to support eight local pet shelters and rescues will be 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Care Animal Center, 1502 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Donate any pet food for a chance to win a raffle basket. All donations will be distributed to local shelters and rescue groups.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bettendorf, IA
Cars
State
Iowa State
Davenport, IA
Cars
Local
Iowa Society
City
Davenport, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Society
City
Bettendorf, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Davenport, IA
Society
ourquadcities.com

Library starts new hours on Monday

Rock Island Public Library Downtown and Southwest locations will have new hours, starting Monday, Oct. 3. Hours for the Rock Island Public Library Downtown location, 401 19th St.:. Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 am. until 2 p.m. Hours for the Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

First fall festival with music, food, set for Oct. 8

The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis. QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road. Admission is by donation....
SILVIS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Teens invited to rock out at Library of Rock!

Is your dream to become a rock star? Do you play an instrument and want to jam with other like-minded rockers? Then experience some kickin’ sessions at Library of Rock!. The Musser Public Library is inviting all middle school and high school future music legends to join teen librarian Emerson Taylor to learn how to play in a rock band, even if you’re just a beginner musician. Taylor said the Library of Rock experience will be unique for all musicians involved.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

True crime fans can learn killer facts at ‘Serial Pursuit’ trivia night

True crime and trivia fans, the Junior League of the Quad Cities has the perfect event for you. They’re hosting their “Serial Pursuit” fundraising trivia event on Saturday, October 15th from 1- 4 p.m. at Pour Bros Taproom, 1209 Fourth Avenue in Moline. This isn’t a typical trivia event, some of the area’s women criminal psychologists will present this event. Not only will players learn the difference between a serial killer and a mass murderer, but they’ll also hear “6 degrees of separation” stories of some famous killings.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#New Toy#Hobby Lobby
ourquadcities.com

Police plan bag searches at school events; adults must accompany younger students

Moline Police will work with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to ensure security at school events, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook message posted Thursday. “In an effort to continue to ensure the safety and security of our community and those attending events at Moline-Coal Valley School District, bag...
MOLINE, IL
97X

Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend

Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Genesis West emergency department closing

Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Level up at teen gaming night

Hey, teens – enjoy a night of game with friends, and A WINNER IS YOU!. Whether you’re a digital player or into RPG, or your specialty is Switch, laptop, tabletop, old-school gaming or any other mode, Teen Gaming at the Davenport Public Library is teen-led and open to ages 11-19. Check out all the action-packed fun Wednesday, October 5, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Attendees are expected to share playing time and help other players when requested. And best of all – no quarters are needed as you 1-up!
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
ourquadcities.com

Dumped scrap metal damages car, causes traffic snag Thursday

Emergency crews responded to a spilled load of sheet metal and a destroyed fence about 3 p.m. Thursday on Gaines Street between 2nd and 3rd streets in Davenport. Police say a pickup truck was coming off the Centennial Bridge from Illinois when it lost the load of scrap metal it was hauling. The truck crossed oncoming traffic and took out a fence at the German-American Heritage Center.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Kaleidoscope classes teach art forms to kids

Students in this fall’s Augustana College’s Kaleidoscope sessions will create artwork in the style of “Art on the Farm” and work featuring four-legged friends and upcoming holidays. Now in its 41st year, Kaleidoscope has traditionally provided art classes for kids ages 5 to 11. For the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Have you seen this shoplifter?

Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy