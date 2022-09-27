Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Generous volunteer leaves her home to help shelter refugees
An unusual yet generous donation is now in the hands of a non-profit that helps refugees settle in the Quad Cities. Longtime volunteer Tammie Lockett donated to World Relief for 20 years. Now, after her death, she has ensured that her home has been donated to the nonprofit organization. We...
ourquadcities.com
Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
ourquadcities.com
Help support eight local shelters at pet-food drive Saturday
The ninth annual pet food drive to support eight local pet shelters and rescues will be 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Care Animal Center, 1502 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Donate any pet food for a chance to win a raffle basket. All donations will be distributed to local shelters and rescue groups.
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
ourquadcities.com
Library starts new hours on Monday
Rock Island Public Library Downtown and Southwest locations will have new hours, starting Monday, Oct. 3. Hours for the Rock Island Public Library Downtown location, 401 19th St.:. Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 am. until 2 p.m. Hours for the Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010...
ourquadcities.com
First fall festival with music, food, set for Oct. 8
The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis. QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road. Admission is by donation....
ourquadcities.com
Teens invited to rock out at Library of Rock!
Is your dream to become a rock star? Do you play an instrument and want to jam with other like-minded rockers? Then experience some kickin’ sessions at Library of Rock!. The Musser Public Library is inviting all middle school and high school future music legends to join teen librarian Emerson Taylor to learn how to play in a rock band, even if you’re just a beginner musician. Taylor said the Library of Rock experience will be unique for all musicians involved.
ourquadcities.com
True crime fans can learn killer facts at ‘Serial Pursuit’ trivia night
True crime and trivia fans, the Junior League of the Quad Cities has the perfect event for you. They’re hosting their “Serial Pursuit” fundraising trivia event on Saturday, October 15th from 1- 4 p.m. at Pour Bros Taproom, 1209 Fourth Avenue in Moline. This isn’t a typical trivia event, some of the area’s women criminal psychologists will present this event. Not only will players learn the difference between a serial killer and a mass murderer, but they’ll also hear “6 degrees of separation” stories of some famous killings.
ourquadcities.com
Police plan bag searches at school events; adults must accompany younger students
Moline Police will work with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to ensure security at school events, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook message posted Thursday. “In an effort to continue to ensure the safety and security of our community and those attending events at Moline-Coal Valley School District, bag...
Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend
Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
ourquadcities.com
Genesis West emergency department closing
Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
ourquadcities.com
Level up at teen gaming night
Hey, teens – enjoy a night of game with friends, and A WINNER IS YOU!. Whether you’re a digital player or into RPG, or your specialty is Switch, laptop, tabletop, old-school gaming or any other mode, Teen Gaming at the Davenport Public Library is teen-led and open to ages 11-19. Check out all the action-packed fun Wednesday, October 5, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Attendees are expected to share playing time and help other players when requested. And best of all – no quarters are needed as you 1-up!
rcreader.com
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
ourquadcities.com
Dumped scrap metal damages car, causes traffic snag Thursday
Emergency crews responded to a spilled load of sheet metal and a destroyed fence about 3 p.m. Thursday on Gaines Street between 2nd and 3rd streets in Davenport. Police say a pickup truck was coming off the Centennial Bridge from Illinois when it lost the load of scrap metal it was hauling. The truck crossed oncoming traffic and took out a fence at the German-American Heritage Center.
ourquadcities.com
Kaleidoscope classes teach art forms to kids
Students in this fall’s Augustana College’s Kaleidoscope sessions will create artwork in the style of “Art on the Farm” and work featuring four-legged friends and upcoming holidays. Now in its 41st year, Kaleidoscope has traditionally provided art classes for kids ages 5 to 11. For the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
