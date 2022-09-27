Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Blacklisted former Morgan County employees can now be rehired
In response to a tight labor market, former Morgan County employees once blacklisted from being rehired are now invited to apply.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Fire breaks out at Amazon Fulfillment Center
Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Monday night.
Decatur Police search for missing man
Decatur Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
Amazon facility to remain closed after overnight fire
An Amazon fulfillment center will be closed for the foreseeable future as officials look deeper into an overnight fire at the facility.
Guilty plea challenge dropped in Decatur teen slaying
A Decatur man charged in the death of his 16-year-old girlfriend has changed his mind regarding his guilty plea one last time.
3 people injured in Beltline Road wreck Monday afternoon
Three people were injured in the wreck Monday afternoon at Beltline Road and Spring Avenue that Decatur police said involved five vehicles.
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
Huntsville woman charged with murder in Sunday shooting
One woman has been arrested and charged with murder as the result of a recent death investigation, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
WAFF
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested someone who was suspected of firing a gun near University Dr. and County Club. The Huntsville Police Department says that it responded to shots fired call and quickly located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident. After...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 14
James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
weisradio.com
Bond Set For Two Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses
The two subjects arrested on a long list of drug charges by the Cedar Bluff Police Department early Friday morning remain lodged in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Hank Rumley, age 37 of Rising Fawn, Georgia is charged with trafficking Fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, attempting to elude and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $510,500.
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
2 arrested after multiple drugs, including fentanyl, found during traffic stop
A routine traffic stop in Decatur ended with police officers finding multiple drugs, including fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Killen man arrested after police find six pounds of marijuana
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges on Saturday.
