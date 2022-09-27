ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of Sept. 14

James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
HARTSELLE, AL
weisradio.com

Bond Set For Two Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses

The two subjects arrested on a long list of drug charges by the Cedar Bluff Police Department early Friday morning remain lodged in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Hank Rumley, age 37 of Rising Fawn, Georgia is charged with trafficking Fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, attempting to elude and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $510,500.

