Simplr Appoints Mark Coffman as Chief Sales Officer
A veteran sales leader with 25+ years’ experience at high-growth enterprise tech firms, Coffman will lead the company’s global sales strategy and operational execution. Simplr, the conversational experience platform built to exceed the expectations of the NOW Customer, appointed Mark Coffman as chief sales officer. In the role, Coffman will oversee the development and execution of Simplr’s global sales strategy and organizational growth.
Davenport Group Partners with SAASTEPS
Davenport Group announces self-service digital eCommerce and quoting upgrades to enable business transformation and accelerate growth. Davenport Group, an innovative end-to-end IT services and solution provider, announced yesterday a partnership with SAASTEPS and an initiative to upgrade the company’s digital commerce, quoting, and renewals infrastructure to improve customer experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth.
Savage Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jeff Roberts as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tom Coler as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO for the past six years, Mr. Roberts has steered Savage’s financial and acquisitive growth, helping transform the company through key acquisitions in the agriculture and environmental sectors. Mr. Coler joins Savage with extensive leadership experience in finance and business across multiple industries. Both appointments will be effective Oct. 1, 2022.
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
Yellowbrick Names Lisa Krueger as Vice President of Customer Success
Success Professional joins to ensure customers derive business value from data investments and experience exemplary lifetime value in choosing Yellowbrick. Yellowbrick Data, the leading multi-cloud data warehouse vendor, announced that Lisa Krueger has been named the company’s new Vice President of Customer Success. Krueger will lead the customer success...
Seemplicity Continues North America Expansion with the Appointment of John Zilinskas as Vice President of Sales
With years of experience in enterprise sales, Zilinskas will play a key leadership role as Seemplicity expands its team and customer base in the US. Seemplicity, the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced the appointment of John Zilinskas, a dynamic sales expert, as Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record of enterprise sales experience, John will lead Seemplicity’s sales efforts as they grow in North America.
Sectigo’s Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor David Mahdi Accepted To Fast Company Executive Board
Fast Company Executive Board Is An Invitation-Only Professional Organization of Leaders Who Share A Commitment To Shaping the Future of Business. Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced its Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor, David Mahdi, has been accepted to the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
RFPIO Provides Enterprise Response Management Platform to Nuveen
RFPIO will support Nuveen’s global investment RFPs and provide automated due diligence questionnaires for timely and accurate responses. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been selected by Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, to provide enterprise-wide response management solutions. Nuveen will leverage RFPIO’s AI features along with accessible historical content to increase efficiency and effectiveness during the evaluation phase of proposal management.
SalesTechStar Interview with Sandra Moran, CMO at Workforce Software
Sandra Moran, CMO at Workforce Software suggests ways for retailers to drive salesfloor output using better employee communication means:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Sandra, tell us about yourself…. I am the Chief Marketing Officer at Workforce Software and lead the global marketing organization’s demand creation, brand, and go-to-market strategy....
o9 Solutions Named a Leader in All 5 IDC MarketScapes Reports for Worldwide Supply Chain
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced it has been recognized as a leader in all five IDC MarketScapes on Worldwide Supply Chain: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47619722, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49568417, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49568517, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47620822, September 2022); and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49578717, September 2022).
The Growth of Channel Sales
What is the biggest challenge to scaling revenue these days? Maybe it’s the selling hours…. Despite hiring the most focused people, having top-notch investment in tools, and removing all possible distractions, selling hours are limited. Hiring more sales reps is not the only solution, there’s something B2B teams can do to improve this: it is to introduce a channel sales model.
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
Kong Inc. Unveils Winners of the API Innovator Awards and Partner Awards
Winning companies are a sample of the groundbreaking work happening across Kong’s global ecosystem. Today at the Kong Summit 2022 conference, Kong Inc., the cloud native API company, announced the winners of its second annual API Innovator Awards and inaugural Partner Awards. The API Innovator Awards recognize teams and...
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
Navisite Appoints Jason Zolczynski as Vice President of Oracle Applications
Accomplished consulting leader to head Navisite’s professional services team for the Oracle practice, including Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion. Navisite announced that Jason Zolczynski has joined the company as vice president of Oracle applications overseeing the professional services team. Building on the significant scale and growth of Navisite’s Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion practices, Jason will work with leadership to continue to evolve the company’s Oracle strategy, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and its Oracle applications portfolio.
New Torii Procurement Solution Speeds SaaS Contract Renewals, Delivers Unprecedented Cost Savings
Only Solution that Automatically Gathers All Key Data and Pinpoints Waste, Providing Advantage Needed for Continuous Spend Management. Torii, creator of the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP), launched Torii for Procurement. With the industry’s most powerful SaaS discovery capabilities at its core, this new solution provides the only complete, real-time view of all cloud applications, redundancies, usage, costs, and contracts in a dedicated procurement experience. Torii for Procurement instantly pinpoints unforeseen cost-saving opportunities, enables continuous spend management, and makes it easy to procure and renew the right applications at the best price.
Big Sandy Superstore Implemented Package.ai to Automate Operations, Reduce Costs and Boost Customer Engagement
Package.ai, the complete customer engagement platform, has streamlined Big Sandy Superstore’s operations using conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence to reduce costs, increase delivery confirmation rates and dramatically improve customer satisfaction. Ranked as one of the fastest growing home furnishings retailers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles,...
Brex Announces New Integration With NetSuite to Help Businesses Optimize Spend Management
Enhanced integration includes 15 new features to accelerate and automate financial data. Brex announced a new, expanded integration with NetSuite, the leading integrated cloud business software suite. Brex and NetSuite together now give businesses better control over their finances by providing real-time visibility into all financial data synced across both...
365 Retail Markets Announces Partnership with Data Warehouse, CDSI
Food Service Operators (FSO) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers to benefit from strengthened data analytics and insights. 365 Retail Markets (“365”), the global leader in unattended retail, announced its partnership with Custom Data Solutions, Inc. (CDSI), the country’s leading data collection, processing and reporting company. 365...
Looking for Better Ways to Build Effective B2B Sales Coaching Programs?
Onboarding new sales hires and coaching them well is crucial to ensuring future sales output and business success. The B2B sales market is constantly evolving, changing customer patterns and the need for customer facing teams and salespeople to meet customer’s where they are at requires a strong sales coaching methodology that is not essentially a one-time program, but one that can keep being revisited to rejig sales methods within the team throughout the year.
