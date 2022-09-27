Read full article on original website
Kong Inc. Unveils Winners of the API Innovator Awards and Partner Awards
Winning companies are a sample of the groundbreaking work happening across Kong’s global ecosystem. Today at the Kong Summit 2022 conference, Kong Inc., the cloud native API company, announced the winners of its second annual API Innovator Awards and inaugural Partner Awards. The API Innovator Awards recognize teams and...
Davenport Group Partners with SAASTEPS
Davenport Group announces self-service digital eCommerce and quoting upgrades to enable business transformation and accelerate growth. Davenport Group, an innovative end-to-end IT services and solution provider, announced yesterday a partnership with SAASTEPS and an initiative to upgrade the company’s digital commerce, quoting, and renewals infrastructure to improve customer experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth.
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
Pliant Named as Top 20 Vendor
DEJ report highlights Pliant as an emerging leader in the IT performance management market. Pliant, a leading provider of API-driven orchestration and automation solutions announced that it has been named a Top 20 Emerging Vendor for Managing IT Performance in 2022 by technology research firm Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ). The classification is based on the findings of a major DEJ study entitled “24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022,” which gathered input and insights from over 3,300 organizations. DEJ researchers selected the winning vendors based on how effectively they address the top IT performance management challenges cited by study participants.
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
RevealCX Achieves Platinum Partner in COPC Inc.’s ATP Program
Recognizing Technology Solutions Proven to Deliver Real Business Value. COPC Inc. is pleased to announce that it has once again approved Nexcom’s RevealCX as a Platinum Partner in the COPC Approved Technology Provider (ATP) program. RevealCX is an AI-Powered software as a service (SaaS) quality monitoring solution. The innovative...
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
Yellowbrick Names Lisa Krueger as Vice President of Customer Success
Success Professional joins to ensure customers derive business value from data investments and experience exemplary lifetime value in choosing Yellowbrick. Yellowbrick Data, the leading multi-cloud data warehouse vendor, announced that Lisa Krueger has been named the company’s new Vice President of Customer Success. Krueger will lead the customer success...
Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.
Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM
Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change. Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.
Savage Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jeff Roberts as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tom Coler as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO for the past six years, Mr. Roberts has steered Savage’s financial and acquisitive growth, helping transform the company through key acquisitions in the agriculture and environmental sectors. Mr. Coler joins Savage with extensive leadership experience in finance and business across multiple industries. Both appointments will be effective Oct. 1, 2022.
Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback
The upcoming version of Netwrix Auditor was the first product to be evaluated by channel partners. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company’s flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.
Looking for Better Ways to Build Effective B2B Sales Coaching Programs?
Onboarding new sales hires and coaching them well is crucial to ensuring future sales output and business success. The B2B sales market is constantly evolving, changing customer patterns and the need for customer facing teams and salespeople to meet customer’s where they are at requires a strong sales coaching methodology that is not essentially a one-time program, but one that can keep being revisited to rejig sales methods within the team throughout the year.
Brex Announces New Integration With NetSuite to Help Businesses Optimize Spend Management
Enhanced integration includes 15 new features to accelerate and automate financial data. Brex announced a new, expanded integration with NetSuite, the leading integrated cloud business software suite. Brex and NetSuite together now give businesses better control over their finances by providing real-time visibility into all financial data synced across both...
Simplr Appoints Mark Coffman as Chief Sales Officer
A veteran sales leader with 25+ years’ experience at high-growth enterprise tech firms, Coffman will lead the company’s global sales strategy and operational execution. Simplr, the conversational experience platform built to exceed the expectations of the NOW Customer, appointed Mark Coffman as chief sales officer. In the role, Coffman will oversee the development and execution of Simplr’s global sales strategy and organizational growth.
Globant Acquires Italian-Based Sysdata to Expand Its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe
Sysdata is an Italian leading business and technology consultancy company with an impressive client and service portfolio. With this acquisition, Globant will land in Italy to expand its footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata’s long-standing ones. Globant, a digitally native technology services company, announced that it...
Samsara Continues Investment in DACH Region with Appointment of Regional Sales Director and Opening of New Munich Office
Samsara Welcomes Jürgen Schachner as Regional Sales Director, DACH, to Join Growing Team in Munich. Samsara Inc , the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the appointment of Jürgen Schachner as Regional Sales Director, DACH, and the opening of a new office in Munich, Germany, that will serve as a hub for the German-speaking region. The announcements support Samsara’s plans to further expand its European presence and support its international growth.
365 Retail Markets Announces Partnership with Data Warehouse, CDSI
Food Service Operators (FSO) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers to benefit from strengthened data analytics and insights. 365 Retail Markets (“365”), the global leader in unattended retail, announced its partnership with Custom Data Solutions, Inc. (CDSI), the country’s leading data collection, processing and reporting company. 365...
Real Time Technologies Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for Second Time
RT² shows Three-Year Revenue Growth of 453% Percent. Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks the company’s second appearance on the list, at No. 1524 up from No. 1981 in 2021.
