One thing I loved as a kid around Halloween time was shopping for a costume. Really though, what kid didn't enjoy costume shopping for Halloween? I would have a blast looking at the costumes at the former Funnybones store on Eagle Street in North Adams. I would walk into the shop and just stare at the Michael Myers mask behind the counter. Actually, I would dream and drool about the mask more than stare. I wanted that mask so badly but at $50-$60, it wasn't a reality at the time. It wasn't until I was a teenager that I saved up enough of my own money from my paper route to purchase the iconic mask from the legendary John Carpenter film.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO