Pittsfield, MA

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend

As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge

If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town

Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield

Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
PITTSFIELD, MA
This Berkshire County Residents Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations

Here is the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high level strategic marketing, branding and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Want to Join Law Enforcement Here in the Berkshires? Deadline is Fast Approaching

If you have the desire or ever thought about what it would be like to join the police force, you have an opportunity to take an entrance exam in October with the Great Barrington Police Department but you better hurry as the registration date to sign up for the exam is approaching quickly. We recently spoke with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti, and here's what Paul had to say about the entrance exam process:
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
CAUTION: Road Work in Adams Underway

So, it finally begins. It's a miracle if you ask me that resurfacing on Howland Ave. in Adams is finally happening. It seems like it's been long overdue because I remember how bad it was before I even started driving! And not to mention, I can't tell you how many times I've had to replace suspension parts on my vehicles due to unsafe roads.
ADAMS, MA
The Berkshires Has Two of the Best Fall Hikes in Massachusetts

Happy first day of Fall, everyone! We all know how beautiful the Berkshires can be as soon as the Fall season hits. If you like to go hiking, you get to experience that much more of it from the scenery you'll experience. It just so happens two of Massachusetts' best Fall hikes are right here in the Berkshires. Can you guess where they are?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Will a Popular Costume Store Make a Return to the Berkshires This Year?

One thing I loved as a kid around Halloween time was shopping for a costume. Really though, what kid didn't enjoy costume shopping for Halloween? I would have a blast looking at the costumes at the former Funnybones store on Eagle Street in North Adams. I would walk into the shop and just stare at the Michael Myers mask behind the counter. Actually, I would dream and drool about the mask more than stare. I wanted that mask so badly but at $50-$60, it wasn't a reality at the time. It wasn't until I was a teenager that I saved up enough of my own money from my paper route to purchase the iconic mask from the legendary John Carpenter film.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
