Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend
As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge
If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
Berkshire Residents: How Many Of The Area’s Top Attractions Have You Visited?
Do you know what's amazing to me, Berkshire County? The number of times that we plan vacations or getaways, whether it's a romantic weekend for two or a week-long family road trip, and we forget the number of amazing things we have to see and do that are right here in our own backyard.
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town
Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
First Street Pittsfield Fire Early Thursday Morning Injures Two Firefighters
Two Pittsfield firefighters were hurt while battling an early morning blaze on First Street in Pittsfield Thursday. Luckily, no civilians were injured during the fire. In a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, Deputy Chief Ron Clement says that the two firefighters are thankfully okay. According to the media...
Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield
Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield
Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
Berkshire County And Beyond Here Are Some Of The Best Food Trucks Near Us
If you could have a food truck would it be sweet, savory, or ethnic, the sky is the limit on what you could prepare and cook on your very own food truck. Here are what some other folks have done with their trucks, what would you make?. The food truck...
This Berkshire County Residents Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations
Here is the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high level strategic marketing, branding and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
Want to Join Law Enforcement Here in the Berkshires? Deadline is Fast Approaching
If you have the desire or ever thought about what it would be like to join the police force, you have an opportunity to take an entrance exam in October with the Great Barrington Police Department but you better hurry as the registration date to sign up for the exam is approaching quickly. We recently spoke with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti, and here's what Paul had to say about the entrance exam process:
The ‘Most Affordable House’ in Pittsfield Looks Like it Needs Some Work
Looking for that perfect home in any market can already be pretty stressful. But what happens if you find something in your price range only to see that the actual property looks like it was hit by a natural disaster? The 'most affordable house' in Pittsfield, MA seems to fit that exact description.
CAUTION: Road Work in Adams Underway
So, it finally begins. It's a miracle if you ask me that resurfacing on Howland Ave. in Adams is finally happening. It seems like it's been long overdue because I remember how bad it was before I even started driving! And not to mention, I can't tell you how many times I've had to replace suspension parts on my vehicles due to unsafe roads.
The Berkshires Has Two of the Best Fall Hikes in Massachusetts
Happy first day of Fall, everyone! We all know how beautiful the Berkshires can be as soon as the Fall season hits. If you like to go hiking, you get to experience that much more of it from the scenery you'll experience. It just so happens two of Massachusetts' best Fall hikes are right here in the Berkshires. Can you guess where they are?
Will a Popular Costume Store Make a Return to the Berkshires This Year?
One thing I loved as a kid around Halloween time was shopping for a costume. Really though, what kid didn't enjoy costume shopping for Halloween? I would have a blast looking at the costumes at the former Funnybones store on Eagle Street in North Adams. I would walk into the shop and just stare at the Michael Myers mask behind the counter. Actually, I would dream and drool about the mask more than stare. I wanted that mask so badly but at $50-$60, it wasn't a reality at the time. It wasn't until I was a teenager that I saved up enough of my own money from my paper route to purchase the iconic mask from the legendary John Carpenter film.
Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Stellar Holiday Season Concert Lineup
The holiday season will be upon us before we know it. And the Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) has announced a stellar concert lineup with performers that are a must-see throughout the upcoming months. It may be getting cold in the Berkshires during the holiday season, but this lineup is on fire!
This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
Hey Pittsfield & Dalton, Want To Get Rid Of The Crap Around Your House? Heres How
It's that time of year to get rid of all that unwanted stuff that has piled up around your house. A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield along with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. In A press release from the...
