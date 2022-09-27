Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Teens invited to rock out at Library of Rock!
Is your dream to become a rock star? Do you play an instrument and want to jam with other like-minded rockers? Then experience some kickin’ sessions at Library of Rock!. The Musser Public Library is inviting all middle school and high school future music legends to join teen librarian Emerson Taylor to learn how to play in a rock band, even if you’re just a beginner musician. Taylor said the Library of Rock experience will be unique for all musicians involved.
ourquadcities.com
Level up at teen gaming night
Hey, teens – enjoy a night of game with friends, and A WINNER IS YOU!. Whether you’re a digital player or into RPG, or your specialty is Switch, laptop, tabletop, old-school gaming or any other mode, Teen Gaming at the Davenport Public Library is teen-led and open to ages 11-19. Check out all the action-packed fun Wednesday, October 5, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Attendees are expected to share playing time and help other players when requested. And best of all – no quarters are needed as you 1-up!
ourquadcities.com
New QC exhibit shows courage, inspiration of youth movement
Kelly Lao was less than a year working at Davenport’s German American Heritage Center in 2012, when the museum first hosted a traveling exhibit about the pivotal White Rose youth resistance movement. Now as part of the community-wide “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” series, a similar exhibit...
ourquadcities.com
Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
First fall festival with music, food, set for Oct. 8
The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis. QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road. Admission is by donation....
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Rock Island 34, Galesburg 14
See the highlights from Rock Island’s win over Galesburg in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Fall Doggie Fest offers pawsome fun for pooches
Bring out man’s best friend for a doggone dandy day at Fall Doggie Fest!. Dogs and their owners can enjoy an afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. Play in the dog park and check out the Dog Market vendors. Fall Doggie Fest is Sunday, October 2, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park and Hasselroth Park, located at 28th St. and 78th Ave. West in Rock Island. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring dogs on leash and observe park rules. Parking is available at the Campbell Sports Complex.
ourquadcities.com
Library starts new hours on Monday
Rock Island Public Library Downtown and Southwest locations will have new hours, starting Monday, Oct. 3. Hours for the Rock Island Public Library Downtown location, 401 19th St.:. Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 am. until 2 p.m. Hours for the Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010...
RELATED PEOPLE
ourquadcities.com
Generous volunteer leaves her home to help shelter refugees
An unusual yet generous donation is now in the hands of a non-profit that helps refugees settle in the Quad Cities. Longtime volunteer Tammie Lockett donated to World Relief for 20 years. Now, after her death, she has ensured that her home has been donated to the nonprofit organization. We...
ourquadcities.com
Fire muster, lights and siren parade set for Sunday
The annual Fire Muster and Lights and Siren Parade will be noon until 4 p.m. Sunday in the Village of East Davenport. Among the features will be fire demonstrations, food, Sparky the Fire Dog, a fire-safety house, vendors, and live music. The parade will leave Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and proceed to the Village of East Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Seniors knock out Parkinson’s symptoms with boxing
Some residents at the Senior Star Retirement Community in Davenport are giving themselves a fighting chance in dealing with Parkinson’s disease. Matt Holderman introduced us to these senior fighters taking boxing classes through a national nonprofit initiative called Rock Steady Boxing to help knock out their symptoms of the disease.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Pleasant Valley 44, Bettendorf 14
See the highlights from Pleasant Valley’s win over Bettendorf in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: North Scott gets win at home over Burlington
A big game from Kyler Gerardy and Dylan Marti as North Scott tops Burlington, 47-6, at home. See the highlights from Burlington vs. North Scott in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
QC refugee agency is first in nation to get donated house
A beautiful, meticulously maintained home in East Moline has been donated to World Relief Quad Cities (WRQC) — the first time ever that the global nonprofit has been given a house to help welcome immigrants and refugees. Laura Fontaine, WRQC executive director, is overjoyed with the generosity of the...
ourquadcities.com
Genesis West emergency department closing
Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
ourquadcities.com
Help support eight local shelters at pet-food drive Saturday
The ninth annual pet food drive to support eight local pet shelters and rescues will be 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Care Animal Center, 1502 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Donate any pet food for a chance to win a raffle basket. All donations will be distributed to local shelters and rescue groups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Local Fire Department Chili Cookoff
Navigate Realty’s Jenny Staub and Bettendorf Firefighter Tim Staub were here to highlight an upcoming competition that will really bring the heat. For more information visit Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook Off | Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Does the QC really need a new hotel?
While the hospitality industry continues to recover from COVID and the Quad Cities boasts over 6,500 hotel rooms, do we really need a new hotel?. Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group and its CEO, Dan Huber, certainly think we do. About 18 months after Bettendorf’s Courtyard by Marriott converted to a Sonesta...
ourquadcities.com
No injuries from plane incident Friday evening
Emergency responders were near a small plane shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. A spokesperson for the airport told Local 4 News an experimental aircraft landed on the runway and had a rear landing gear malfunction. “Airport emergency crews responded as is the protocol,” the...
ourquadcities.com
1 injured in rollover crash late Friday
A 29-year-old Hanover man was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 84 South about .5 miles north of West Sawmill Road in rural Elizabeth, Illinois. The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m., according to a report from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Jared R....
Comments / 0