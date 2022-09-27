Read full article on original website
Police investigating after man shot and killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Just after 2 a.m., Tacoma police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue after a woman called 911 to report that a man had been shot.
Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle
SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
Everett Police search for suspects after an alleged gun battle outside of El Taco Boom
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after an apparent gun battle broke out in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), deputies were on call near the corner of Pacific Highway and Center Road when they heard gunshots just after 10:00 p.m. Officers saw a group of men run away from the El Taco Boom restaurant, so they went to investigate.
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
Same suspects believed to be responsible for string of burglaries in Tacoma Mall area
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are looking for suspects believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses in the Tacoma Mall area. On Sept. 19, the two suspects burglarized a beauty supply store between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tacoma police said the burglary appears to be...
4 businesses caught in crossfire of shooting in Everett
Business owners say they are fed up with an apparent rise in violent crime, and a recent shooting sent bullets through four different businesses. Luckily, no one was injured.
Officials: ‘Very brave student’ led to quick arrest of E-W teen with loaded handgun
The actions of “a very brave student” coupled with a coordinated police and school response resulted in the speedy arrest of a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School Thursday. Local officials shared the latest details of the incident during a Friday morning press briefing on the steps of the Edmonds police station.
Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's
KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
Shooting near Ship Canal Bridge homeless encampment slows Friday commute
Update 9:20 a.m.: All express lanes on I-5 have been reopened as traffic returns to normal. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell went to the scene near the Ship Canal Bridge where the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said four gunshots were reported Friday morning. When police arrived, they found two victims, one of which was later found in an encampment under the bridge where a fire broke out Wednesday. Trooper Johnson said there is no reason to believe that the fire and shooting are related.
Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
55-year-old man charged for throwing rocks, causing damage to cars on SR 900
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 55-year-old man accused of throwing rocks at cars on state Route 900 in Renton is also being accused of pointing a gun at passing cars. He was previously charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer after being arrested and released in August.
2 injured in shooting near homeless encampment under I-5
SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a shooting near a homeless encampment in Seattle that left two men injured Friday morning. The shooting happened under I-5, just north of Northeast 40th Street at about 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center...
Federal Way officer says Robert Lightfeather pointed gun before police shooting
A Federal Way police officer testified Thursday that Robert Lightfeather pointed a gun at his face and "racked the slide" before the officer shot him repeatedly — "as fast as I could" — until Lightfeather crumpled to the pavement of a Pacific Highway South car wash in 2017.
Man convicted of fatal DUI receives lighter sentence after changes to Washington's three strikes law
SEATTLE — A 45-year-old man in prison for life after killing a Bellevue woman in a DUI crash received a lighter sentence on Friday because of changes to the state’s three strikes law. Judge North resentenced Robert Jackson Junior to 33 years in prison. Jackson who joined the...
Officers find cache of guns, drugs in Ballard man’s home
SEATTLE — A Ballard man is facing numerous charges after a cache of guns and drugs were found inside his home, charging documents say. Over three months, a Seattle police detective and Department of Homeland Security agents investigated 51-year-old Robert John Catone for possibly distributing drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer
King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
