MyNorthwest

Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle

SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
q13fox.com

Everett Police search for suspects after an alleged gun battle outside of El Taco Boom

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after an apparent gun battle broke out in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), deputies were on call near the corner of Pacific Highway and Center Road when they heard gunshots just after 10:00 p.m. Officers saw a group of men run away from the El Taco Boom restaurant, so they went to investigate.
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
q13fox.com

Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's

KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
MyNorthwest

Shooting near Ship Canal Bridge homeless encampment slows Friday commute

Update 9:20 a.m.: All express lanes on I-5 have been reopened as traffic returns to normal. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell went to the scene near the Ship Canal Bridge where the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said four gunshots were reported Friday morning. When police arrived, they found two victims, one of which was later found in an encampment under the bridge where a fire broke out Wednesday. Trooper Johnson said there is no reason to believe that the fire and shooting are related.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting near homeless encampment under I-5

SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a shooting near a homeless encampment in Seattle that left two men injured Friday morning. The shooting happened under I-5, just north of Northeast 40th Street at about 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers find cache of guns, drugs in Ballard man’s home

SEATTLE — A Ballard man is facing numerous charges after a cache of guns and drugs were found inside his home, charging documents say. Over three months, a Seattle police detective and Department of Homeland Security agents investigated 51-year-old Robert John Catone for possibly distributing drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
MyNorthwest

Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer

King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
ilovekent.net

Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’

The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

