For generations, New Orleanians grew up playing along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain from West End Park to South Shore Harbor, an area prized for dining family and fine, along with boating and entertainment. Decimated by the Seventeenth Street Canal flood wall breach after Katrina, the neighborhood was devastated, with many restaurants closing their doors. But as the locals in this well-heeled part of town rebuilt, restaurateurs wanted a seat at the neighborhood table, with much, but not all, the action dotting Harrison Avenue. Restaurants like Junior’s on Harrison, Lotus, and Station 6 are just the tip of the iceberg as this dining district continues to expand.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO