Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Eater
A Sultry New Sushi Cave Rises in Georgetown Next Year
The team behind outer Arlington’s raw fish favorite Yume Sushi expands across state lines in early 2023 with the opening of an opulent new flagship in an iconic Georgetown address. Tucked inside the tony mixed-use cluster of Cady’s Alley, Kyojin breathes fresh life into the old home of L2...
Eater
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in and Around Lakeview
For generations, New Orleanians grew up playing along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain from West End Park to South Shore Harbor, an area prized for dining family and fine, along with boating and entertainment. Decimated by the Seventeenth Street Canal flood wall breach after Katrina, the neighborhood was devastated, with many restaurants closing their doors. But as the locals in this well-heeled part of town rebuilt, restaurateurs wanted a seat at the neighborhood table, with much, but not all, the action dotting Harrison Avenue. Restaurants like Junior’s on Harrison, Lotus, and Station 6 are just the tip of the iceberg as this dining district continues to expand.
Eater
New York’s 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped
The 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmands are here. These are all restaurants where diners can, in the eyes of the Michelin inspectors, order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49. The Bibs, considered a serious accolade among some chefs and observers, are deemed a consolation prize by others, as these venues will be ineligible for stars this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon’s Food Before It’s Gone (For Now)
Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
Eater
Inside Logan Square’s New Intimate Den of Fancy Cocktails
Meadowlark Hospitality will finally complete its Logan Square trilogy when its namesake, the Meadowlark, a diminutive, moody cocktail bar and sister venue to Lardon and Union, opens next week on the corner of California Avenue and Palmer Street. At a mere 825 square feet, the Meadowlark is cozy with nods...
Eater
More Than a Dozen Restaurants Are Moving Into a New Food Hall in Southwest Las Vegas
A new food hall of more than a dozen restaurants and bars is heading for southwest Las Vegas in early 2023. The Sundry is taking up 20,000 square feet at the UnCommons shopping and dining complex with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs. The...
Eater
Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ
Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Where to Eat in the Neighborhoods Around Westside Provisions District: A Local’s Guide
The Westside neighborhoods of Blandtown, Berkeley Park, Underwood Hills, Knight Park/Howell Station, and Home Park (west of Northside Drive) are steeped in the city’s stockyards and railroad history. Charming enclaves feature bungalows and shotgun-style houses dating as far back as 1910 and were once home to the area’s workforce. Fast forward to present day, and what some now dub “West Midtown” includes brand new apartment and condo complexes, housing communities squeezed into parcels of previously vacant land, and an emerging commercial Main Street in a growing collection of mixed-used developments popping up along Howell Mill Road near Westside Provisions District.
Eater
Old Town’s Treasured Tasting Room Returns With a New Look and Menu
Remember Tasting Room? King Street’s brick-framed standby that originally opened in 2009 under restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier’s watch hasn’t seated any guests since the pandemic started. In early October, the 2,500-square-foot space finally resurfaces at the foot of the 107-room Lorien Hotel & Spa (1602 King Street, Alexandria,...
Eater
The French Wine Bar Wave Is Upon Us — and the Food Is Great
Wine bars have proliferated across the city since 2000 or so, according to my notes, often focusing on Italian wines accompanied by plates of prosciutto and cheese, and maybe a bruschetta or two: dishes that can be prepped without a kitchen. This has been part of restaurateurs’ emphasis on alcohol over food; as a result, wine bars have pulled in a laid-back and discerning clientele that has veered toward sipping more than grazing.
Eater
Date Night Dining Under the Stars in New Orleans
New Orleans oozes romance in the best of times; a veritable playground for lovebirds. Throughout the pandemic, date nights took a backseat — but the time is right to break out of the routine, and so is the weather. How about this idea: get dressed up for date night under the stars at one of these 14 romantic restaurants in and around town. Save room for dessert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
In San Francisco, a Sudden Flood of Sake on Tasting Menus
A meal at three Michelin-star Atelier Crenn often surprises. Through a dozen or so courses, chef Dominique Crenn and her team fuse local ingredients and global touches — think, Peruvian leche de tigre — to the chef’s French heritage and cooking techniques to dramatic effect. On a recent menu, diners enjoyed a blush-colored mosaic of creamy spot prawn tartare marinated in yuzu kosho and adorned with a briny array of local sea bream and lettuce. A small bowl of spot prawn broth arrived alongside it, distilled from the crustacean heads and brightened with tomato and chile de árbol.
Eater
Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco Brings Bright Colors, Fresh Flavors to St. Charles Avenue
A bright spot in New Orleans dining has expanded with a second location in the LGD, bringing ceviche, tiraditos, and a wide range of pisco to a stretch of St. Charles Avenue in need of a culinary refresh. Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco, originally opened on Magazine Street in 2017, now has a restaurant at 1433 St. Charles Avenue. Juan and Tatiana Lock run the restaurants, with Juan heading up the kitchen (chef Nanyo Dominguez Cervantes, who opened Besame last year, was the original head chef on Magazine Street).
Eater
Inside NYC Import Seamore’s, a Classy New Catch for Clarendon
A slice of Montauk just landed in the heart of Clarendon with the arrival of. , a casual seafood chain with six locations scattered across New York City. The splashy addition to the Clarendon Crossing development opened for dinner service on Thursday, September 29 (2815 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, Va.). For its first foray outside of the Big Apple, the seven-year-old brand with a sustainability-touting mantra lets docks dictate its daily seafood selection.
Eater
What to Know About Sousòl — Gregory Gourdet’s New Subterranean Bar — Before You Go
Sousòl, the pan-Caribbean bar from Top Chef darling and James Beard Award winner Gregory Gourdet, has finally opened below its already nationally celebrated sister restaurant, Kann. The restaurant, stylishly appointed with fuchsia banquettes and dramatic lighting, is meant to highlight the varied nature of cuisines from Caribbean countries, as well as the other cultures that have influenced them — China, India, etc. The cocktail menu incorporates Caribbean spirits and produce, with plenty of non-alcoholic options, while the food menu includes a handful of fun, more casual snacks, including salt cod fritters, doubles, and Jamaican beef patties.
Eater
Choose Your Own Chilaquiles at Manhattan’s Newest Mexican Cafe
You may never feel as free as in the moments before you ask for chilaquiles. The fried corn tortilla dish, commonly eaten at breakfast in Mexico, can be ordered with runny eggs, dried and stewed meats, an array of salsas, raw and pickled garnishes, crema, and crumbly cheese. In theory, it’s a meal of abundant choice.
Eater
Steve Sando Roasts His Fish With Fig Leaves
We all could use a little dinner inspiration — even Ali Slagle, who dreams of dinner. In “Dinner Is Served,” she asks colleagues about one night when they somehow transformed ingredients into dinner with all this life going on. This month’s installment: Steve Sando and his company...
Eater
Top London Bakery Announces Price Rises in Honest Assessment of the Absolute State of Things
Dusty Knuckle, one of London’s best modern bakeries, has announced that it will raise the price of its bread, pastries, and sandwiches in its cafes in Dalston and Harringay — a response to the rising prices of ingredients and energy which will enable the business to continue to be London Living Wage employer, where staff are paid a minimum of £11.95 per hour. The price rises will come into effect on Saturday 1 October. The bakery said it had not been an easy decision, nor an easy mathematical exercise.
Eater
Where to Have an Early-Game Date Night in NYC
When it comes to first (or early-game) dates, there are several ways to play it. In our minds, the best first dates are always the most casual: a late-night slice of L’Industrie pizza while making out between bites on the Williamsburg Bridge? Fighting over the last dumpling at a park picnic? Take it from us: It will be low-key even hotter than the food.
Comments / 0