Several residents of Dallas apartment have cars damaged during domestic disturbance
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a man who they said physically assaulted another man, before crashing into a row of cars while trying to drive away. It happened at an apartment complex in the Design District, northwest of Downtown Dallas. "There was pieces of my car just kind...
Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
Chief Eddie Garcia update on deadly police shootout in Far East Dallas
Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road near Gus Thomasson Road just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles. The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree
DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.
Suspect in custody for Dallas overnight shooting that injured one
DALLAS - Dallas police have a suspect in custody for a shooting early Saturday morning that sent one person to a hospital. According to police, the shooting happened just after 1:45 a.m., when two groups of men got into a fight that ended in gunfire. Bullets struck at least three...
VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers
A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Dallas developer loses ownership of Turtle Creek site once anticipated to house Mandarin Oriental hotel, condo tower
DALLAS — A real estate developer indicted last week on felony fraud charges has lost control of a high-profile site he once planned to turn into a high-rise luxury condo tower and Mandarin Oriental hotel in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, owner and president of...
Dallas Uber Driver Drops off Cheating Husband and Mistress at His House
This Dallas Uber driver will have no part in your cheating schemes. I recently published a story about Dallas and Fort Worth being the most unfaithful cities in the United States. Sure, there are cheaters everywhere, but cheating is especially rampant in the Metroplex. Here's a great example. Of course,...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
Dallas man charged with major real estate fraud scheme
A man from Dallas is facing several federal criminal charges over a real estate investment operation. Prosecutors say Timothy Lynch Barton scammed people out of $26 million.
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
Homicide on Scyene Road
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
