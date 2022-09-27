Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: Ime Udoka Used 'Crude Language,' Faces 'Difficult' Path Back to Celtics Job
An independent law firm probe commissioned by the Boston Celtics into suspended head coach Ime Udoka found that he "used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman," according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Traded to Rockets in Multiplayer Deal with Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have agreed to an eight-player trade that notably includes 12-year NBA veteran forward Derrick Favors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details. Wojnarowski also added some context regarding why the deal went down. "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and...
Bleacher Report
Alabama's Bryce Young Suffered Sprained Shoulder Injury vs. Arkansas, Nick Saban Says
Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left Saturday's game against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder, head coach Nick Saban told CBS Sports' Jenny Dell. “Hopefully we’ll get some diagnosis on him and see how he goes," he added. Young was on the sideline at the start...
Bleacher Report
Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $21.6M Contract Extension
The New Orleans Pelicans and Larry Nance Jr. reached an agreement Saturday on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension. Nance's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the new deal to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted the extension will take effect after the final season of the power forward's four-year, $44.8 million contract, keeping him with the Pels through the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Pacers Would Trade Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for 2 Unprotected 1sts
The Los Angeles Lakers have been eyeing a move for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner this offseason, and it appears the Indiana Pacers would be willing to move both players—on one condition. If the Lakers traded two unprotected first-round picks to the Pacers, Indiana would "probably do that deal,"...
Bleacher Report
Magic's Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anybody Play Like This'
Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his NBA career as a garbage-time player for the Denver Nuggets, but his potential has kept him in the NBA, and now he's getting a fresh start with the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets tried to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons last...
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game. "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."
WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Postgame
Watch WVU head coach Neal Brown meet with the media following tonight's 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and...
Bleacher Report
Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball in Multi-Platform Role After 2021 ESPN Exit
Former ESPN host and sideline reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime Basketball. Per an official release, Nichols will serve as host and producer for multiple programs and projects for Showtime Basketball on various platforms. The new venture marks Nichols' first gig since her departure from ESPN. The network...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'
When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:
Bleacher Report
Greg Schiano Addresses Ryan Day Altercation: 'Two Coaches Who Protect Their Players'
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano played down any significance to the heated exchange he had with Ohio State's Ryan Day on the field Saturday. Schiano told reporters it was merely "two coaches who protect their players":. "It’s not Ryan Day and I. My player was in a sea of Ohio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Says He Talked to Joel Embiid About Recovery from Foot Injury
Few people in NBA history know better about overcoming foot injuries early in one's career than Joel Embiid, so Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is turning to the Philadelphia 76ers star for advice. According to Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press, Holmgren has spoken with Embiid about the recovery...
Bleacher Report
CFB Twitter Drags No. 18 Oklahoma's Shocking Performance in Blowout Upset Loss To TCU
The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners were obliterated 55-24 by the unranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed seven of 16 passes for 126 yards before exiting the game in the second quarter after taking an illegal hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected from the game.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks 'Showed a Lot of Interest in' Jazz's Jordan Clarkson
The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason but were unable to reach a trade agreement. "Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him," Tony Jones of The Athletic said on The Bill Riley Show. "But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan."
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 2nd, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Could the Golden State Warriors Really Be Mediocre This Season?
The 2022-23 NBA campaign is upon us. Preseason games are underway. On Friday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards in Japan. But the bigger Warriors-centric story may well have dropped stateside, when ESPN's Kevin Pelton released his "stats-based win projections for all 30 teams," which had Golden State finishing eighth in the Western Conference with an average win total of 41.9.
Bleacher Report
DeMar DeRozan Was 'Pissed Off' When NBA Team Offered Him Vet Minimum Contract in 2021
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan said that a lowball contract offer prior to the 2021-22 season motivated him to perform at a high level during his first season in Chicago. Appearing on Thursday's The Old Man and The Three podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick (beginning at the...
Bleacher Report
Arch Manning Breaks Peyton, Eli's High School Passing TD, Yards Records
Arch Manning has been touted as a better quarterback prospect than Peyton and Eli, so it's only fitting the 18-year-old broke his uncle's records for passing yards and touchdowns. Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Arch became Isidore Newman School's all-time leader in both categories during Friday's 52-22 win over Pearl River.
Bleacher Report
Kawhi Leonard to Return from Knee Injury for Clippers' Preseason Game vs. Blazers
The Los Angeles Clippers star is slated to return from the knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season during Monday's preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Friday. Lue told reporters earlier this week that Leonard looked good during practice. "He...
Comments / 0