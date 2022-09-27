ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Traded to Rockets in Multiplayer Deal with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have agreed to an eight-player trade that notably includes 12-year NBA veteran forward Derrick Favors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details. Wojnarowski also added some context regarding why the deal went down. "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bleacher Report

Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $21.6M Contract Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and Larry Nance Jr. reached an agreement Saturday on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension. Nance's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the new deal to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted the extension will take effect after the final season of the power forward's four-year, $44.8 million contract, keeping him with the Pels through the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
Bleacher Report

Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game. "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Penny Hardaway
Bleacher Report

Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball in Multi-Platform Role After 2021 ESPN Exit

Former ESPN host and sideline reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime Basketball. Per an official release, Nichols will serve as host and producer for multiple programs and projects for Showtime Basketball on various platforms. The new venture marks Nichols' first gig since her departure from ESPN. The network...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#The University Of Memphis#East High School#Tigers#Nba#Espn
Bleacher Report

CFB Twitter Drags No. 18 Oklahoma's Shocking Performance in Blowout Upset Loss To TCU

The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners were obliterated 55-24 by the unranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed seven of 16 passes for 126 yards before exiting the game in the second quarter after taking an illegal hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected from the game.
NORMAN, OK
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks 'Showed a Lot of Interest in' Jazz's Jordan Clarkson

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason but were unable to reach a trade agreement. "Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him," Tony Jones of The Athletic said on The Bill Riley Show. "But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan."
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Bleacher Report

Could the Golden State Warriors Really Be Mediocre This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA campaign is upon us. Preseason games are underway. On Friday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards in Japan. But the bigger Warriors-centric story may well have dropped stateside, when ESPN's Kevin Pelton released his "stats-based win projections for all 30 teams," which had Golden State finishing eighth in the Western Conference with an average win total of 41.9.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Arch Manning Breaks Peyton, Eli's High School Passing TD, Yards Records

Arch Manning has been touted as a better quarterback prospect than Peyton and Eli, so it's only fitting the 18-year-old broke his uncle's records for passing yards and touchdowns. Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Arch became Isidore Newman School's all-time leader in both categories during Friday's 52-22 win over Pearl River.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy