California inflation relief checks start in 10 days: State explains what not to do

Hurricane Ian to bring ‘life-threatening’ floods, storm surge to Carolinas
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After barreling through southwest Florida and battering Tampa Bay with strong winds and heavy rains on Wednesday, Ian weakened overnight and became a tropical storm Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, the storm regained hurricane strength ahead of a Friday South Carolina landfall. The storm made...
Romance novel cover model pleads guilty to assaulting police at Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Barnhart was part of the mob that clashed with law enforcement at the Archway leading into the Capitol...
