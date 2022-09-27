Read full article on original website
David J White
5d ago
As a retired DC Firefighter, and former union member of Local 36, I am appalled by this guy's behavior and his conduct outrages everyone in the Fire Services. Throw the full weight of the law at him with jail time...
humanssuck
4d ago
No pension for him. No benefits at all. You want to see democracy and America fall? You can go fight for Putin.
‘A horrendous crime scene’: The tragedy at West Nickel Mines Amish School in 2006
Naomi and Mary were 7 years old. Lena was 8. Anna Mae was 12 and Marian was the oldest at 13. They had their whole lives ahead of them. But their lives were senselessly snuffed out 16 years ago in a horrific shooting that reverberated around the globe and shattered hearts in central Pa.
Mastriano decries Philadelphia ‘lawlessness’ during 1st campaign appearance in city
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano held his first public campaign event in Philadelphia on Friday, calling the city “more dangerous than when I was in Kabul” during three tours of Army duty in Afghanistan.
Emergency responders see muzzle flash before gunshot hits ambulance in central Pa.
An unknown assailant shot at an ambulance in Lancaster County in the early morning hours of Saturday Sept. 24. Northern York County Regional Police are searching for that assailant, reporting nobody was injured. The emergency responders were traveling eastbound on Loucks Roud in Manchester Township when they noticed a vehicle...
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Man squares off, palm-strikes officer in central Pa. hospital: police
An Ephrata man tried to go past a hospital’s check-in process while drunk, before striking a police officer, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Eric Oberly, 40, squared off against the officer at the WEllspan Ephrata Community Hospital, police said. He tried to push past the officer before drunkenly palm-striking the officer in the eye, according to police.
Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report
An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
morethanthecurve.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Pa. plane crash victim identified
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
local21news.com
Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
fox29.com
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Four men were...
Armed Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder In Ridley Township Shooting
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the gunman who shot a victim in Ridley Township on Friday, Sept. 23. Charles Koslosky, 42, fled from the 1400 block of W MacDade Boulevard in a black SUV after firing his gun at a man in a parking lot around 1 p.m., Ridley Township police said.
PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction
A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens
The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.
Body found of missing man with dementia: NJ police
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, N.J., was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen...
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
