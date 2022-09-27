Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Fright Nights 2022
DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – It’s that time of year again, to prepare for 12 nights of pure terror. The award-winning Fright Nights haunted attraction is back at the Resort at Glade Springs for its 13th year. Last year, being named one of the top 45 haunted attractions by...
woay.com
Historic Fayette Theater brings back annual fall play with ‘The Butler Did It,’ plans to keep expanding within community
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s the early 1930s in a Victorian manor home in Britain, and someone’s just been murdered. That’s the setting for the newest production opening this Friday, September 30 at the historic Fayette Theater. Entitled the Butler Did It, the play is a classic murder mystery with an element of laugh-out-loud humor.
Local events canceled/changed due to predicted weather
Several events in Summers County planned for Saturday, Oct.1, have been canceled, rescheduled or changed locations. Current weather predictions indicate an impact from the remnants of Hurricane Ian that day which caused event planners to make difficult decisions. The following is a list of event updates: Walk for Her Lifetime annual walk - Location changed to inside the Memorial Building. Registration at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m. Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center open house - Canceled. Talcott Fire Department pig roast - Rescheduled for Oct. 8, beginning at noon at the same place. Pipestem State Park Craft Show/Flea Market - Canceled. Farmer's Market - Canceled for the week. The market will pick back up on Oct. 8. If you know of any other Oct. 1 event changes, please comment or send us an email so we can update the list. The post Local events canceled/changed due to predicted weather appeared first on The Hinton News.
Get ready to go GAGA for Fayetteville Town Park’s latest addition
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayetteville Town Park revealed its latest feature in a Friday announcement informing the public of the recent installation of a GAGA Pit. The anomalous addition was announced by The Town of Fayetteville on Friday afternoon, and included a full description for those who may have questions regarding the function of the pit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
New flower shop, Designs by Barb and James comes to downtown Oak Hill, grand opening and ribbon cutting to be held this weekend
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The former owner of Bessie’s Floral and Designs is now opening a new flower shop of her very own. After Barbara Halstenburg decided retirement wasn’t cutting it, she has come back to the flower industry in downtown Oak Hill. She is joined by James Williams in opening up their new shop, Designs by Barb and James.
woay.com
Beckley fall burn times set to begin on October 1
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council members have approved fall burn times to begin on October 1 to December 31. Residents can burn vegetation on their property within the city’s corporate limits from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am. Individuals must notify the Beckley Fire Department in advance.
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary at Glen Ferris Inn
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 1, 2022, family and friends will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Shirley (Shirl) and Jeanetta Wolfe of Kincaid, WV. The celebration will be held at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris WV. Shirl and Jeanetta met at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lootpress.com
Beckley Concert Association announces performers for 2022-2023 season
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association has announced the upcoming performers for its 2022-2023 season:. “Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
woay.com
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
WVNT-TV
Dry start Friday; active weather tonight as remnants of Hurricane Ian move in
A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, TAZEWELL, BLAND & GILES COUNTIES FRIDAY AT 2PM UNTIL MIDNIGHT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. Strong winds associated with the remnants of TS IAN are expected to bring wind gusts in excess of 30mph with 40-45mph gusts possible. With many trees still with leaves on them, downed trees, power outages, and property damage is possible.
Woodrow Wilson brings Fall festivities Downtown with Homecoming Parade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Floats, students, and vehicles of both the emergency and standard variety passed through the streets of Downtown Beckley Wednesday for Woodrow Wilson High Schools 2022 Homecoming Parade. Departing from Park Avenue at 6:00pm Wednesday, the expansive procession pushed steadily past the familiar locales of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
WVDOH awards contract to replace iconic Greenbrier County bridge
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Replacement of an iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Triton Construction...
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
WVNT-TV
Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend
WIND ADVISORY is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
Important water upgrade project moving forward in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Lewisburg is pleased to announce it has secured funding and is moving forward with a water infrastructure upgrade project. The investment is designed to prepare the city to be able to accommodate the growth being generated by economic development and tourism in the region.
Structure fire could lead to Wyoming County road closures
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid a Route 971 area following a structure fire on Friday. A Friday evening notice from the Oceana Fire Department confirmed that the recent incident could render the Aliff Street area of Route 971 unusable for a time.
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
Culvert collapse discovered during sidewalk replacement
Recently, the City of Hinton has been working to replace several sidewalks in the downtown area. While most of the project has been completed, one section remains incomplete. The city recently issued an update regarding this section. According to the City of Hinton's statement, crews discovered a culvert collapse while replacing the section of sidewalk near the Avis Overhead Bridge. The announcement further states that the West Virginia Department of Highways is in the process of rectifying the situation. Sidewalk replacement will resume once DOH has completed the necessary upgrades. For more information, visit the City of Hinton on Facebook or call 304-466-3255. The post Culvert collapse discovered during sidewalk replacement appeared first on The Hinton News.
Comments / 0