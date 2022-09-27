Read full article on original website
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead in northeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.
4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there,...
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Suspect on the loose after fatally striking pedestrian in NE Portland
A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland late Thursday night was deadly.
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
Suspect identified in deadly Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau have identified a man taken into custody after a stabbing in Old Town left one person dead Friday morning. A large police presence responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead.
1 dead after crash involving pedestrian in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the Cully neighborhood Friday. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded at 8:41 p.m. to reports of a crash on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 55th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a female pedestrian dead at the scene.
Two people stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday
UPDATE: Police are also investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in Southeast Portland that left aman critically wounded.Police are investigating two fatal stabbing in Old Town in nine hours on Friday. A Friday shooting that left a man in critical condition in Southeast Portland is also under investigation. In the most recent stabbing, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. There they found an injured victim who was declared dead by arriving paramedics. Police announced Saturday morning that Kalil C. Ford, 20, was arrested and charged...
Man critically injured in Hazelwood shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was critically injured by gunfire in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early on Friday morning. According to a police statement, officers from the East Precinct were alerted to gunfire in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue at 2:14 a.m. Officers on scene said they...
67-year-old man identified as Fairview shooting victim
The Multnomah County Sherriff's Office on Friday released the name of the man shot to death in Fairview Tuesday night.
Salem shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A shooting in Salem left one person with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night, authorities said.
1 hospitalized after shooting at Salem homeless camp
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A late-night shooting at a Salem homeless camp sent one person to the hospital Thursday. According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded around 11:10 p.m. to reports of a person with a gunshot wound near Bill Frey Drive and Portland Road NE. Officers located a...
Portland woman injured in hit-and-run, angered by city's response
PORTLAND, Ore. — Angie Jenkins is nursing a broken tailbone and some bruises after a hit-and-run on Saturday, Sep. 24. Jenkins said she was at the intersection of Northeast 112th and Wygant Street when a man driving a minivan ran a stop sign and hit her truck. After pulling...
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend
Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
Wrong-way driver killed in crash, other driver arrested on DUII charge
One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.
