Interior Design

House Digest

David Bromstad Explains Why A Lower-Budget House May Be The Key To Your Dream Home

If you've ever perused the housing market for your dream home, perhaps you've felt a bit discouraged. Maybe you couldn't find exactly what you were looking for. Or, perhaps everything was so over your budget, you wondered if you would ever be able to purchase the house of your dreams. If you've ever felt like this, know that you're not alone. In fact, even people who have won the lottery can sometimes feel like they still can't find the exact property they truly desire.
LOTTERY
Deadline

A Tamil ‘Game Of Thrones?’ India’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part One’ Draws Crowds – Specialty Box Office

Sarigama Cinemas’ Ponniyin Selvan: Part One crashed the weekend box office at no. 6, looking at $4+ million on 500 screens for a per theater average of $8,260, the biggest of the top ten. The Tamil-language historical epic being billed as India’s Game of Thrones is based on a Tamil history book series that’s read in schools, full of succession battles, blood and betrayal. It’s not a fictional Westeros, but the actual Chola empire that ruled much of southern India from the 9th to the 13th century. The strong numbers come with film doing great in Tamil, but less so in other...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Interior Design
House Digest

Erin Napier's Tips For Perfecting The Grandmillennial Design Style

Since starring on HGTV's "How Town," Erin Napier has captured the hearts of viewers with her down-to-earth personality and eclectic style. Together with her husband, Ben, the Napiers restore homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, vowing to breathe life back into the town. But fans don't only love their mission, but also Erin's eclectic style. She never designs a space that's too modern; they all have interesting touches from unique items and vintage finds.
LAUREL, MS
House Digest

What's The Difference Between Eggshell And Matte Paint?

Painting your walls seems like a relatively simple task, but many factors must be considered. Choosing your colors is the fun part of the decision, but settling on a finish can leave your head spinning, especially if you're new to the world of home improvement. To help simplify this difficult choice, we'll discuss the pros and cons of two of the most common finishes for interior paints: eggshell and matte.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

House Digest

ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

