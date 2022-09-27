Read full article on original website
Leanne Ford's Top Tips For Designing Your Small Space
Living in a small space comes with its share of challenges. Here are Leanne Ford's top tips for designing your small space so that it feels bigger.
David Bromstad Explains Why A Lower-Budget House May Be The Key To Your Dream Home
If you've ever perused the housing market for your dream home, perhaps you've felt a bit discouraged. Maybe you couldn't find exactly what you were looking for. Or, perhaps everything was so over your budget, you wondered if you would ever be able to purchase the house of your dreams. If you've ever felt like this, know that you're not alone. In fact, even people who have won the lottery can sometimes feel like they still can't find the exact property they truly desire.
The Most Colorful IKEA Products To Transform Your Space
If you're someone who is hoping to add a touch of the rainbow to your decor, there are certain products to help you with that, including these from IKEA.
Emily Henderson's Tips For Updating Your Home For Fall
Decorating your home for the seasons can be a great way to bring joy into your space. Here are Emily Henderson's tips for updating your home in the fall.
What Is The Best Outdoor Furniture Material? – Exclusive Survey
Your outdoor furniture material needs to be weather resistant and durable. Here are the best outdoor furniture materials according to House Digest readers.
Is An Accent Wall The Perfect Way To Transform Your Bathroom?
With the rise in eclectic, bold, and maximalist interior design, the return of the accent wall is perhaps inevitable. But is this design option for you?
Paint Hacks Outside Of The Ordinary For A Striking Home
While painting your walls is a DIY many take on, it's not the only way to use paint to transform a space. Here are a few hacks to consider for your next DIY.
Steal The Style Of Brigette Romanek's Breathtaking Laurel Canyon Home
Yes indeed, Brigette Romanek's vibrant style can become a feature throughout your own home. We're breaking down her inspired eclecticism to show you how!
5 Paint Colors That Will Go Perfectly With Your Brown Couch
Whatever way you connect with brown, there are several colors to play with while finding the exact balance on your walls or other accent space.
Is Chrome Home Decor Going Out Of Style?
If you've considered adding chrome décor to your home, there are plenty of ways to pull it off. But is it still trendy or will it make your abode look dated?
Leanne Ford's Tips For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets
When it comes time to redo your cabinets, you'll want to aim for a long-lasting style. Check out what Leanna Ford says on how to make your cabinets last.
5 Tips For Choosing The Right Style Kitchen To Match Your Home's Aesthetic
Your kitchen is an important room, so the style should match the other spaces. Here are 5 tips for choosing a kitchen style to match your home's aesthetic.
Erin Napier's Tips For Perfecting The Grandmillennial Design Style
Since starring on HGTV's "How Town," Erin Napier has captured the hearts of viewers with her down-to-earth personality and eclectic style. Together with her husband, Ben, the Napiers restore homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, vowing to breathe life back into the town. But fans don't only love their mission, but also Erin's eclectic style. She never designs a space that's too modern; they all have interesting touches from unique items and vintage finds.
The Ultimate Guide To Baroque Decor
Baroque style originated in the 17th century, but the ornate style is still just as beautiful and grand today. Here's your guide to all thing baroque decor.
What Is A Flex Wall?
Do you often wish you could split a bigger area of the home into a couple of smaller sections? If so, you should consider installing a flex wall.
How To Choose The Right Kind Of Painter's Tape
Painter's tape can save you from unnecessary touchups and eyesores. But with a few options on the market, which is the right one for you?
What's The Difference Between Eggshell And Matte Paint?
Painting your walls seems like a relatively simple task, but many factors must be considered. Choosing your colors is the fun part of the decision, but settling on a finish can leave your head spinning, especially if you're new to the world of home improvement. To help simplify this difficult choice, we'll discuss the pros and cons of two of the most common finishes for interior paints: eggshell and matte.
Outdoor Pool Area Styling Ideas To Create A Backyard Oasis
While pools give you an excuse to go outside and enjoy your yard, you can upgrade them with a series of projects. Here are some oasis-inspired styling ideas.
10 Of The Best Bed And Bath Remodels From Fixer Upper
Design team Chip and Joanna Gaines have been unstoppable in their renovation projects for years. Here we're checking out some of their most incredible upgrades.
