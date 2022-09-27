Read full article on original website
Related
Section III girls soccer goal scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class
Here are the Section III leading girls soccer assist leaders in their respective Section III class. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Class AA football roundup: Christian Brothers Academy stays perfect with 29-8 win over Baldwinsville
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Christian Brothers Academy’s defense stood tall Friday night with a 29-8 win over Baldwinsville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III coach earns 500th win with daughter by his side
Syracuse, N.Y. — With South Jefferson’s girls swimming and diving 96-73 victory over Carthage on Thursday, coach Pat Conners picked up his 500th win as a varsity coach. Conners has coached varsity sports at South Jefferson High School in some capacity since 1998. In his 24 years as a varsity coach, Conners has coached wrestling, football and now girls swimming and diving for the Spartans. Of his 500 wins, 456 have come from wrestling, 11 from football and 33 from swimming.
3 Section III boys soccer teams are undefeated, and 2 of them meet this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the postseason looming, only three Section III boys soccer teams remain unbeaten. Christian Brothers Academy, South Jefferson and Watertown IHC have yet to lose and look to head into the postseason unbeaten. >> Section III boys soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
IN THIS ARTICLE
We’re following CNY athletes in college more than ever
We cover lots and lots of high school sports in Central New York. You probably already know that. But after those athletes graduate, they often fall off our radar. We’re looking to change that. Every week, Dean Zulkofske is featuring a local athlete who is doing big things in...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 4)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 in Section III football continues with 25 games on Friday. Check back throughout the night as we update scores during and after the games.
Liverpool, Skaneateles winners at Baldwinsville girls volleyball invitational (65 photos)
The Liverpool and Skaneateles girls volleyball teams were among the winners in the 20-team Baldwinsville Invitational on Saturday. In all, there were 11 teams from Section III in this year’s competition. “Playing in a tournament allows for us to see teams that are outside of our section,” said Baldwinsville...
Why these 4 girls soccer teams can finish the season undefeated
Syracuse, N.Y. — The girls soccer regular season is nearing its end and only four teams remain with a zero in the loss column. Beaver River, Cincinnatus, East Syracuse Minoa and New Hartford have dominated, and now a perfect regular season looks to be in each of the teams’ sights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HS football roundup: J.P. Hoak’s 5 touchdowns lift Cazenovia over Clinton
Four touchdown passes and a rushing score from J.P. Hoak helped Cazenovia to a 39-10 victory over Clinton on Saturday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Class D football roundup: Logan Lando runs in game-winning TD for Sandy Creek
Logan Lando rushed eight yards for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Sandy Creek knocked off Cato-Meridian, 24-22, on Friday. The Comets took an 18-14 lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Dustin Mackey. The Blue Devils answered in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard TD pass from Finley Stonecypher to Dayshawn Hollister.
HS roundup: Baldwinsville boys golf caps regular season with undefeated record
Alden Motala was the medalist with a score of 36 in Baldwinsville boys golf’s 203-209 win over West Genesee on Friday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 4)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3. Here are our favorite photos from Week...
Class B football roundup: Chittenango shuts out Cortland, 31-0
Kyle Werhlin scored two second-quarter touchdowns lead Chittenango to a 41-0 shutout over Cortland in a Class B contest.
HS roundup: West Genesee slips past Nottingham in boys soccer
West Genesee and Nottingham squared off in a defensive boys soccer showdown Saturday afternoon. After a quiet first half, Anthony Pontello notched a goal about eight minutes into the second half. The score proved to be the deciding factor, in the Wildcats’ 1-0 win.
Class A football roundup: F-M uses ground game to run over Corcoran, 48-26
Syracuse, N.Y. -- George LaCombe ran for three scores and Thomas Conley added two more to spark a powerful running game that paced Fayetteville-Manlius over Corcoran 48-26 on Friday. The win kept the Hornets perfect at 5-0 while Corcoran dropped to 3-2.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 1
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 1. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Marcellus gallops past Canastota in Class C-1 football (39 photos)
Marcellus had just a 10-6 lead at the break against Canastota, but 17 unanswered points in the second half guided the Mustangs (3-1) past the Raiders (2-3) in a Class C-1 contest on Friday. “I’m proud of my guys. We’re getting better week after week,” Marcellus coach Nick Patterson said....
Class C football roundup: Solvay downs Skaneateles, 35-21
Ikeem Vaughn’s 13-yard interception return in the fourth quarter help clinch Solvay’s victory 35-21 victory over host Skaneateles in a Class C contest.
Kate Putman, Liverpool girls cross country team victorious at McQuaid Invitational
Cicero-North Syracuse runner Kate Putman and the Liverpool girls cross country team were each victorious on Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational. Putman won the Bob Bradley Premier for Girls race by setting a course record time of 16:46.2. The Liverpool girls team took first place in the Girls Varsity AAA Large School race with a team total of 87 points, beating out Clarence, who finished with 94 points.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0