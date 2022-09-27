ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Syracuse.com

Section III coach earns 500th win with daughter by his side

Syracuse, N.Y. — With South Jefferson’s girls swimming and diving 96-73 victory over Carthage on Thursday, coach Pat Conners picked up his 500th win as a varsity coach. Conners has coached varsity sports at South Jefferson High School in some capacity since 1998. In his 24 years as a varsity coach, Conners has coached wrestling, football and now girls swimming and diving for the Spartans. Of his 500 wins, 456 have come from wrestling, 11 from football and 33 from swimming.
Kate Putman, Liverpool girls cross country team victorious at McQuaid Invitational

Cicero-North Syracuse runner Kate Putman and the Liverpool girls cross country team were each victorious on Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational. Putman won the Bob Bradley Premier for Girls race by setting a course record time of 16:46.2. The Liverpool girls team took first place in the Girls Varsity AAA Large School race with a team total of 87 points, beating out Clarence, who finished with 94 points.
