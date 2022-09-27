ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens

By Ruth Clark
 5 days ago

Teens have always had a wealth of birth control options, but the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception, according to U.S. News & World Report . Doctors are reporting an increase in demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives, like intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants.

Most abortions are now outlawed in 14 U.S. states, per the New York Times . Many of these states make no exceptions for rape or incest. In states where abortion is allowed but limited, it's often only allowed in the early stages of pregnancy before a woman knows she is pregnant. With so many restrictions on women's bodies, more people are turning to longer-term birth control methods, and this includes teens.

Doctors around the country are reporting a huge surge in teen appointments for contraception — even teens who aren't yet sexually active (via U.S. News & World Report). Planned Parenthood's online chatbot that caters to teens, Roo, saw double the usual amount of birth control questions come in the day that Roe was overturned. Online contraceptive appointments went up by 150% that day, and appointments specifically for IUDs rose by a whopping 375%.

The Trend Of Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives

There's been an increase in teen demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), even before the Supreme Court ruled against Roe (via U.S. News & World Report ). Research from Rutgers University's School of Public Health showed that while just 3% of 15- to 19-year-olds used LARCs from 2006-2010, that number went up to 15% in the period from 2015-2019. While there's not yet data on teen usage of LARCs since Roe was overturned, the ripple effects of such a policy change are clear.

IUDs for teens are becoming increasingly recommended by doctors. They're incredibly effective in preventing pregnancy, last a long time, and don't require remembering to take a pill every day (via Nemours Teen Health ). Some can even last up to 10 years, and for those who need birth control for other reasons than preventing pregnancy , IUDs and implants are great options, according to Healthline . They can help regulate the menstrual cycle, relieve symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), manage endometriosis, and reduce your risk of ovarian cancer and ovarian cysts.

State laws are changing rapidly, making it hard to know what might change in the next week or month. Some teens are feeling safer knowing they'll be protected against pregnancy for years to come, they told U.S. News & World Report. Parents are getting peace of mind, too, as they look ahead to an uncertain time for their children.

Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers

A mother-of-three who found herself at the centre of America’s attack on abortion rights has spoken out against the lawmakers who are ignoring the toll on women, as she warned that many more lives are going to be put at risk.Nancy Davis found herself forced to travel 1,400 miles to New York earlier this month to have an abortion for a fetus with no skull and no chance of survival, after she was denied the procedure in her home state of Louisiana.She spoke out to The Independent on September 15 to share her ordeal and voice her frustration that the...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common

The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
POLITICS
Community Policy