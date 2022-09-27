LONDON (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s go-ahead kick — after the kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter. The missed kick left the Vikings with a 25-22 lead. The Saints then had an eight-play drive and Lutz made a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 left to tie the game for the Saints (1-3), who have lost three straight games. But Lutz’s next attempt was just a little bit off.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO