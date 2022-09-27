Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill says a Bengals coach “disrespected” him: “I’m gonna come find you”
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings hang on for 28-25 win over Saints in London
LONDON (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s go-ahead kick — after the kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter. The missed kick left the Vikings with a 25-22 lead. The Saints then had an eight-play drive and Lutz made a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 left to tie the game for the Saints (1-3), who have lost three straight games. But Lutz’s next attempt was just a little bit off.
Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about Monday Night Football battle against 49ers
Coach Sean McVay talks about Rams milestones reached in L.A.'s game against the Cardinals, and playing the rival 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Packers
Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. The primary reason for pessimism around the Patriots is their situation at quarterback. Starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost his last 11 starts, will replace Jones this weekend.
ABC13 Houston
'I'm playing today': JJ Watt says he is ready for Sunday's game after medical emergency on Wednesday
JJ Watt said in a tweet that he went into A-Fib and his heart had to be shocked back into rhythm on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars
The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
NBC Sports
Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration
If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Playing field for Jets-Steelers could get interesting
The remnants of Hurricane Ian have made their way into Pittsburgh area, and rain is in the forecast through tomorrow. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that could make things interesting for Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game at the Field formerly known as Heinz. Pitt hosts Georgia Tech tonight, which...
NBC Sports
Patriots rule Mac Jones out
Brian Hoyer will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots this Sunday. The Patriots have ruled quarterback Mac Jones out of Sunday’s game against the Packers. Jones injured his ankle on the team’s final offensive play of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and had to be carried back to the locker room with what reports indicated was a severe high-ankle sprain, but the Patriots did their best to suggest there was a chance of Jones playing until the release of Friday’s injury report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue “every legal option” regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday
The biggest concern emerging from Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bengals is whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have been playing. As explained by Michael Smith on the Amazon postgame show, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith texted to Andrew Whitworth (a former NFLPA player rep) and Richard Sherman (a member of the NFLPA executive committee) the following message: “We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”
NBC Sports
Reacting to former Patriots exec's harsh Mac Jones criticism
Mac Jones earned plenty of praise for his rock-solid rookie season, but the New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been immune to criticism so far in Year 2. Jones has thrown five interceptions and lost one fumble through the first three games of the season. The Patriots are 1-2 to begin the campaign, largely because of costly turnovers.
NBC Sports
Chris Jones fined $10,069 for language used against Matt Ryan
Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal.
NBC Sports
Why Giants are shutting down Webb ahead of final 2022 start
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second straight year, Logan Webb was scheduled to pitch the Giants' final home game of the regular season at Oracle Park, but there will be no magical finish this time around. A few minutes after an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that officially eliminated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Marquise Brown on Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray: They have only one thing in common
Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does. Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Alabama QB Bryce Young suffers shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a potential first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder today against Arkansas. Young threw a pass and immediately grimaced and held his shoulder awkwardly, then signaled to the Alabama medical staff that...
NBC Sports
Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster
The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
NBC Sports
Wilson believes 49ers' struggles aren't all on Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA — In the wake of the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, there has been a lot of scrutiny towards Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jeff Wilson Jr. doesn’t believe the quarterback deserves all of it. Wilson Jr. knows that with all of the glory...
Comments / 1