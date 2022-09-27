ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 72

Yvette Barrow
4d ago

Evil is everywhere to kill the couple and walk away knowing a five year old childIs in the home alone is diabolical hope they catch these killers

Reply
38
Julio Rosenberg
4d ago

imagine being this child who I believe the first story said He was BLIND and had a mental disability . ALL alone for 3 days with his deceased parents in the apartment. Did he EAT anything? Put on the television ? I truly feel for this young boy. Let's hope a friend or family member takes VERY good care of him

Reply(2)
36
Jacentra Walls
4d ago

Theres so much misinformation in this article..my soul is broken and theres no fixing this pain I'll never see my friend again. If you are going to tell the news make sure that its facts. These are real people..not just a story on the internet..real lives are shattered..report the truth not speculation

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Camillus bank robber

(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be “On the Lookout” for a man who robbed the Citizens Bank on W. Genesee Street, on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. Police say they are looking for a man wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue surgical mask. This investigation is […]
People

People

332K+
Followers
53K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy