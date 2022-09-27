ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Third Waterbury School Sheltering In Place After Social Media Threat, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
Crosby High School Photo Credit: Waterbury Public Schools

A third Connecticut school is sheltering in place following a social media threat.

The latest threat, in New Haven County, was directed at Crosby High School in Waterbury.

The threat came on Tuesday, Sept. 27 via social media, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police Department. Although police did not elaborate on the threat.

"As a precaution, a shelter-in-place has been initiated along with additional police presence at the school throughout the day," Bessette said.

The latest threat comes on the heels of two others targeting two Waterbury schools, including an elementary school.

On Monday, a Waterbury school received a bomb threat and the school was evacuated and swept for any explosives, he added.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

