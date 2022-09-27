Read full article on original website
Catherine Olmstead
5d ago
that pizza is like eating cardboard. we have great pizza everywhere in Buffalo. those place are not needed in this area.
3
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
WGRZ TV
Bird Scooters Coming To North Tonawanda
Tylec says he thought it was interesting.. and could be a cheap, environmentally-friendly way for people to get around town. The city isn't paying for these at all.
5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York
Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
Checking in with Buffalo natives about impact from Hurricane Ian
The path of Hurricane Ian is impacting millions, including Buffalo natives. Hurricane Ian has taken a devastating toll on Florida's southwestern coast.
Wegmans to hold trio of flu shot clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is set to hold three drive-through flu shot clinics over the next two weekends. The dates and locations are as follows: Saturday October 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 651 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043 Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3135 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14228 […]
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 30 - October 2
The month of October begins this weekend, and with that comes a whole lot of fun Halloween and fall-esque activities for the entire family.
90 East and Route 5 East Both Closed Due to Accidents
It's a Thursday afternoon and rush hour traffic is about to start in Buffalo and Western New York, but a few breaking news items regarding the traffic if you're planning to head home or go somewhere. According to NITTEC, the I-90 East is closed beyond exit 49 (Depew) because of...
WIVB
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
Buffalo Bills Are Wearing This Uniform For The First Time This Season
It's crazy to think that we haven't seen the Bills in anything other than blue so far in the regular season. That will change this weekend, but what combo will they wear?. Who would have thought that people would be so invested in what the Bills wear on the field? The debates go on about what looks good and what doesn't. Some of the combinations people LOVE...others they HATE! Here's what we have available:
You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo
Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
