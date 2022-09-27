ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 by... Painting Her Naked Body Gold

By Helen Holmes
Gwyneth Paltrow is commemorating her 50th birthday as only she can: with immaculately strange internet content. Accompanied by an essay published on her Goop website , the mogul and actress commemorated the milestone birthday with a nude photoshoot for which most of her body was painted gold à la the Bond film Goldfinger (of course, that movie’s character was being murdered via “skin suffocation.”) “I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles,” Paltrow wrote of her body in her essay. “I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.” Good for you, Gwyneth (eye roll).

