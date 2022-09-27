Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 by... Painting Her Naked Body Gold

Bruce Willis did not sell the rights to his face to a deepfake company, the actor's agent confirmed to the BBC. In a statement, the agent shot down reports that the actor, who was diagnosed with aphasia, had done so and said he had “no partnership or agreement” with the company Deepcake. The reports emerged after Deepcake had constructed a deepfake of Willis for a Russian advertisement last year, though that was where the agreement ended, it said. “What he definitely did is that he gave us his consent (and a lot of materials) to make his Digital Twin,” it told the outlet. The company also touted a quote from Willis on its website, in which he praised the “precision of my character” and the chance to go “back in time.” Willis’ agent did not confirm whether the actor worked with the company or whether the quote was genuine. Read it at BBC

