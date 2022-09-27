ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Neighbors rattled by double shooting at encampment near I-5 in Seattle

Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot on the freeway in Seattle on Friday morning, and neighbors who live near where it happened are now speaking out about their concerns. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 55-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were taken to Harborview...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
KOMO News

SR 520 closed over Lake Washington through Monday for Montlake Lid Project work

SEATTLE, Wash. — State Route 520 over Lake Washington is closed through Monday for work and it could mean another weekend of headaches and frustration for Seattle drivers. Work started Friday at 11 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday. During these work hours, SR 520 will be closed in both directions between I -5 and the east side, and the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to westbound SR 520 will be closed as well. The SR 520 Trail and I-90 across Lake Washington will remain open during the weekend closure.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

15-year-old arrested in Edmonds after bringing loaded handgun to school

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old student at Edmonds Woodway High School has been arrested after Edmonds police say he was armed with a loaded 40-caliber handgun in a classroom. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday and Edmonds police were notified by the school principal. A student had...
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
KOMO News

Seattle Kraken unveils 'Buoy,' a six-foot tall sea troll as new mascot

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot Saturday evening. "Buoy," is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. Officials with the NHL's 32nd Franchise said they wanted to pick a mascot that was "distinctly Seattle," and that Buoy is inspired by the Fremont Troll, a 32-year-old Seattle landmark that's visited by thousands of people every year.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Crime#Seattle Police#Seattle Fire Department
KOMO News

Police arrest 2 men suspected of murdering 24-year-old man in Tacoma in May

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man in May. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man for the murder of Samuel Garza-Gonzalez on May 7. Both suspects were booked into jail for second-degree murder, police said.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Seattle could experience 80-degree temperatures this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seeing 80-degree warmth in October is rare. It has only happened six times since record-keeping began in Seattle. But as we begin the new month this weekend, we'll add more 80-degree days to that tally. Saturday and Sunday feature full sun and back-to-back 80-degree temperatures, a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pet of the Week: Dude the 3-year-old vizsla/greyhound mix

Are you an active person or family looking for a dog to join you on your adventures? If so, consider adopting Dude. Dude is a 3-year-old vizsla/greyhound mix at Seattle Humane. He's a cool Dude who is very playful and enjoys spending time playing fetch out in the yard, even if he is a little uncoordinated at times.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KOMO News

Review: Iron Maiden drops the heavy metal on Seattle

Colorful hues, flying hair from headbangers, and waves of mosh pits filled Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night for a band that expects nothing less. Iron Maiden brought the heat for their visit to Seattle as part of their "Legacy of the Beast" World Tour and showcased their first album in six years, Senjutsu, which is loosely translated as "tactics and strategy." This concert and live experience kicked off intensely with Bruce Dickinson on lead vocals, Steve Harris as the bassist, Nicko McBrain on drums, and Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers all shredding on the guitar.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy