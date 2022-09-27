SEATTLE, Wash. — State Route 520 over Lake Washington is closed through Monday for work and it could mean another weekend of headaches and frustration for Seattle drivers. Work started Friday at 11 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday. During these work hours, SR 520 will be closed in both directions between I -5 and the east side, and the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to westbound SR 520 will be closed as well. The SR 520 Trail and I-90 across Lake Washington will remain open during the weekend closure.

