KOMO News
Weyerhaeuser employees on strike rally outside Seattle HQ, demand better wages
SEATTLE — A group of Weyerhaeuser employees gathered outside the company's headquarters in Seattle Thursday ahead of a meeting between the company and the union. More than 1,100 employees who work for the timber company in Washington and Oregon have been on strike since Sept. 13. On Sept. 2,...
KOMO News
Officials say Bolt Creek Fire was 'human-caused,' evacuation orders lifted
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A new development in the ongoing Bolt Creek Fire is that the wildfire was somehow human-caused. Officials are still investigating further details. The evacuation guidance for the Bolt Creek Fire is no longer in place for residents in Snohomish and King Counties, according to officials.
KOMO News
Tacoma family frustrated dangerous drivers remain free due to backlog in toxicology cases
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is frustrated and calling for accountability after a driver suspected of being under the influence hit their mom at a high rate of speed, and was later released from custody. Mary Som, 62, spent three weeks in the hospital following the crash. Tacoma...
KOMO News
Neighbors rattled by double shooting at encampment near I-5 in Seattle
Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot on the freeway in Seattle on Friday morning, and neighbors who live near where it happened are now speaking out about their concerns. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 55-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were taken to Harborview...
KOMO News
SR 520 closed over Lake Washington through Monday for Montlake Lid Project work
SEATTLE, Wash. — State Route 520 over Lake Washington is closed through Monday for work and it could mean another weekend of headaches and frustration for Seattle drivers. Work started Friday at 11 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday. During these work hours, SR 520 will be closed in both directions between I -5 and the east side, and the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to westbound SR 520 will be closed as well. The SR 520 Trail and I-90 across Lake Washington will remain open during the weekend closure.
KOMO News
15-year-old arrested in Edmonds after bringing loaded handgun to school
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old student at Edmonds Woodway High School has been arrested after Edmonds police say he was armed with a loaded 40-caliber handgun in a classroom. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday and Edmonds police were notified by the school principal. A student had...
KOMO News
Man retrieved from roof of Covington Walgreens, arrested after breaking into store
COVINGTON, Wash. — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Walgreens and eventually going onto the roof. The King County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Covington store after receiving a report that someone broke in. When officers arrived, they located the suspect on the roof.
KOMO News
Human remains, wreckage of crashed floatplane recovered off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Recovery efforts are underway for the wreckage from the floatplane that crashed into Mutiny Bay over Labor Day weekend, killing 10 people, including a child and the pilot. “We were able to get the engine up on Wednesday and today were able to get up...
KOMO News
Bolt Creek Fire making ski season preps more difficult for Stevens Pass
NEAR SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn near US 2 in Skykomish and the extended road closures are starting to negatively impact businesses nearby. US 2 closed a four mile stretch from mileposts 46 to 50 on Wednesday. It was reopened late on Thursday evening.
KOMO News
Family identifies 19-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — The family of the 19-year-old woman killed by a driver going the wrong way on I-5 in SeaTac last week is sharing their daughter's story. Family members identified the woman killed as Ayla Dudley of Seattle. Dudley's family said Ayla was on her way home from...
KOMO News
Repeat offender convicted of killing girlfriend in DUI crash resentenced to 33 years
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A repeat offender convicted of killing his girlfriend in a DUI crash when he should have been behind bars came before a judge Friday and received a lesser sentence than what was originally intended. Robert Jackson was supposed to be spending the rest of his...
KOMO News
Seattle Kraken unveils 'Buoy,' a six-foot tall sea troll as new mascot
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot Saturday evening. "Buoy," is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. Officials with the NHL's 32nd Franchise said they wanted to pick a mascot that was "distinctly Seattle," and that Buoy is inspired by the Fremont Troll, a 32-year-old Seattle landmark that's visited by thousands of people every year.
KOMO News
Police arrest 2 men suspected of murdering 24-year-old man in Tacoma in May
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man in May. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man for the murder of Samuel Garza-Gonzalez on May 7. Both suspects were booked into jail for second-degree murder, police said.
KOMO News
Weather: Seattle could experience 80-degree temperatures this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seeing 80-degree warmth in October is rare. It has only happened six times since record-keeping began in Seattle. But as we begin the new month this weekend, we'll add more 80-degree days to that tally. Saturday and Sunday feature full sun and back-to-back 80-degree temperatures, a...
KOMO News
Pet of the Week: Dude the 3-year-old vizsla/greyhound mix
Are you an active person or family looking for a dog to join you on your adventures? If so, consider adopting Dude. Dude is a 3-year-old vizsla/greyhound mix at Seattle Humane. He's a cool Dude who is very playful and enjoys spending time playing fetch out in the yard, even if he is a little uncoordinated at times.
KOMO News
Business owners near T-Mobile Park hope for playoff games in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Mariners are making a push for that coveted number one seed in the American League Wild Card chase. The teams is determined to host playoff baseball in Seattle. If that happens, it would not only be great for the team and fans, but also a...
KOMO News
Review: Iron Maiden drops the heavy metal on Seattle
Colorful hues, flying hair from headbangers, and waves of mosh pits filled Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night for a band that expects nothing less. Iron Maiden brought the heat for their visit to Seattle as part of their "Legacy of the Beast" World Tour and showcased their first album in six years, Senjutsu, which is loosely translated as "tactics and strategy." This concert and live experience kicked off intensely with Bruce Dickinson on lead vocals, Steve Harris as the bassist, Nicko McBrain on drums, and Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers all shredding on the guitar.
