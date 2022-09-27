Read full article on original website
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
Parents are learning their rights when it comes to school suspensions
Parents are say the suspension rate is too high so they're learning what rights their children have when it comes to school suspensions
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Buffalo homecoming brings tacos, tequila and fun at Hombre y Lobo on Swan Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new vibrant and fun restaurant in Downtown Buffalo that proves that there is never a bad day for tacos. Hombre y Lobo Tacos and Tequila opened at 149 Swan Street in November of 2021 and offers customers "street food, inspired by Mexico, made in Buffalo".
Food pantry in Downtown Buffalo reaches unnoticed community
A year-long effort is highlighting an issue that affects tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers in Erie, Chautauqua, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties.
Let’s Leave the Leaves
As Autumn arrives, Buffalo is slowly beginning the process of morphing into a landscape of warm hues. The intensely vivid colors of fall add even more beauty to an already scenic backdrop, from downtown skyscrapers, to historic grain mills, to houses/mansions from the early 20th Century, to a vibrant waterfront, and Olmsted Parks.
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
Buffalo Public Schools suspend over 200 students since start of school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School system has had 17 days in the classroom this school year, and more than 200 students have been suspended during that time. An average of 13 students are being suspended each day so far this school year. While the number 200 may be alarming to most parents this early in the school year, Larry Scott, Member-at-Large on the Buffalo Board of Education, says it shouldn’t be.
Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 30 - October 2
The month of October begins this weekend, and with that comes a whole lot of fun Halloween and fall-esque activities for the entire family.
WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning
BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
Buffalo Bills Are Wearing This Uniform For The First Time This Season
It's crazy to think that we haven't seen the Bills in anything other than blue so far in the regular season. That will change this weekend, but what combo will they wear?. Who would have thought that people would be so invested in what the Bills wear on the field? The debates go on about what looks good and what doesn't. Some of the combinations people LOVE...others they HATE! Here's what we have available:
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
Neighbors upset over two overdoes in vacant home
Residents who live near a vacant home on Buffalo's West Side say people are overdosing there. They said it took days for one body to be found.
Checking in with Buffalo natives about impact from Hurricane Ian
The path of Hurricane Ian is impacting millions, including Buffalo natives. Hurricane Ian has taken a devastating toll on Florida's southwestern coast.
Buffalo Diocese ‘Road to Renewal’ sets churches on new path
“We know the church has to change. It can't stay the way that it's operating now for a number of reasons,” remarked Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar, Renewal & Development.
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
