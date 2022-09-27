ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Lockport, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
buffalorising.com

Let’s Leave the Leaves

As Autumn arrives, Buffalo is slowly beginning the process of morphing into a landscape of warm hues. The intensely vivid colors of fall add even more beauty to an already scenic backdrop, from downtown skyscrapers, to historic grain mills, to houses/mansions from the early 20th Century, to a vibrant waterfront, and Olmsted Parks.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools suspend over 200 students since start of school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School system has had 17 days in the classroom this school year, and more than 200 students have been suspended during that time. An average of 13 students are being suspended each day so far this school year. While the number 200 may be alarming to most parents this early in the school year, Larry Scott, Member-at-Large on the Buffalo Board of Education, says it shouldn’t be.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning

BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Are Wearing This Uniform For The First Time This Season

It's crazy to think that we haven't seen the Bills in anything other than blue so far in the regular season. That will change this weekend, but what combo will they wear?. Who would have thought that people would be so invested in what the Bills wear on the field? The debates go on about what looks good and what doesn't. Some of the combinations people LOVE...others they HATE! Here's what we have available:
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
BUFFALO, NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

